🚗 Nearly 2 million NJ residents expected to travel Thanksgiving week.

✈️ AAA warns of airport chaos, slightly higher gas prices, but says none of it is stopping holiday travelers.

🚢 AAA urges drivers to “pack your patience,” avoid peak traffic times, and prepare vehicles for heavy Thanksgiving congestion.

The busiest travel season of the year is upon us, and AAA predicts more than 2 million New Jersey residents will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday period, which runs from Monday, Nov. 25, through Monday, Dec. 1.

AAA Thanksgiving travel forecast for New Jersey

That’s an increase of nearly 31,000 people and up 1.6% over last year, said AAA MidAtlantic Spokeswoman, Tracy Noble. Nationally, AAA is predicting that 82 million people will travel.

“The primary focus of Thanksgiving, more so than any other holiday, is to celebrate with family, friends, and loved ones. That has never been more evident than in the sheer volume of people who are preparing to travel this year,” Noble said.

NJ road travel expected to surge amid airline issues

It should be no surprise that of the 2 million New Jerseyans traveling, over 1.8 million of them—nearly 90% will be driving to their holiday destinations, Noble warned. That’s a 1.4% increase compared to 2024. Nationally, 73 million people are expected to travel by car.

“The roads are going to be extremely busy. And, they may even be busier than initially predicted simply because of the airline turmoil over the last couple of weeks. People have changed their plans so that might actually put more people on the roads than initially expected,” Noble said.

Gas prices are a bit higher this year compared to last. Noble said that, on average, New Jersey residents are paying about $3.04 for a gallon of regular gasoline, compared to just under $3 in 2024. But that’s not enough to deter holiday travel plans, she added.

Air travel delays, long TSA lines, and airport warnings

At the airports, AAA is projecting almost 175,000 New Jerseyans (8.6%) will take to the skies during the Thanksgiving holiday period, up 2% from a year ago. Nationally, air travel is up 2.1% over 2024, with 6 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year.

Even though the federal government shutdown has ended, Noble said chaos at the airports continues heading into the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. She suggests reserving an airport parking space ahead of time. Arrive at the airport early. Anticipate long TSA lines, and if possible, avoid checking a bag.

Cruise, train, and bus travel see biggest jump in NJ

Other modes of transportation (cruise ships, buses, and trains) are seeing the biggest jump for the turkey day travel, with an increase of almost 5% in New Jersey compared to last year, Noble said. Almost 40,500 New Jerseyans will be going by cruise, train, or bus this year. Nationally, nearly 2.5 million travelers will be using these modes of transportation this year.

Noble’s infamous line, “Pack your patience,” couldn’t be any truer, especially with nearly 90% of Jersey residents expected to be on the roads during the seven-day holiday travel period.

She said the best times to travel on any of these days is early in the morning.

“We’re expected to have heavily-traveled times during the bulk of the afternoon on every single day with the exception of Thanksgiving Day. So, if you can get out before 10 or 11 am on any of the days that you’re traveling, that would be your best option,” Noble said.

Worst travel times for Thanksgiving week

Tues. Nov. 25 – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 26 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thurs. Nov. 27 – Minimal traffic impact expected

Fri. Nov. 28 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 29 – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 30 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 1 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noble warns residents to make sure their cars are ready for the big trip. That means check the tires, fluid levels, and brakes.

Put the phone down and pay attention.

Do not drive impaired. Have a designated driver or call a ride share.

Obey the Move Over Law. If you see an emergency worker or a disabled vehicle on the side of the road, it is the law in New Jersey to slow down and move over one lane of travel if you can safely do so.

