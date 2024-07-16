Watch ‘Christmas Vacation’ with Chevy Chase at the State Theatre in NJ

Are you a fan of classic Christmas movies?

What about laughter?

If so, this is the event for you.

The State Theatre will be showing a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation this December followed by a Q&A session with the star of the film, Chevy Chase.

Special Screening And Q&A Of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" With Chevy Chase Getty Images loading...

Join us for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer and laughs as we celebrate the timeless classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, with a special 35th Anniversary screening of the film followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Chevy Chase, and his wife Jayni. Chevy and Jayni will share their behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about the making of this beloved movie that has become a Christmas tradition. But the laughter doesn't stop there!

Hughes Entertainment Hughes Entertainment loading...

We'll also be taking questions from the audience, giving you the chance to have your questions answered and hear firsthand from Chevy about his storied career including SNL, Caddyshack, and so much more.

Anyone looking for a little extra - no they’re not offering a subscription for the ‘Jelly of the Month’ Club - but they are offering VIP tickets which will include a personal photo opportunity with Chevy Chase after the show.

Special Screening And Q&A Of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" With Chevy Chase Getty Images loading...

The screening and Q&A will take place on Thursday Dec. 5 starting at 7:30 PM at the State Theatre, located at 40 Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick, NJ.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. Mark your calendars, grab your ugly Christmas sweater, and join us for a night of laughter and holiday cheer with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Chevy Chase!

AMPAS 30th Anniversary Screening Of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" Getty Images loading...

You can purchase tickets here.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

The 30 Raunchiest R-Rated Comedies

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.