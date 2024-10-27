How NJ can watch Charlie Brown holiday specials for free

The holiday season is upon us in New Jersey. A time for friends and family, large gatherings, big dinners, gift-giving, and more. Not only is it a magical time of the year, it also goes incredibly fast. So fast, in fact, that if you blink you might miss some of the magic.

For example, what's on TV? Beginning as early as October are all the Halloween specials. Then, once we're past Oct. 31, the instant pivot to Thanksgiving and Chrismas takes center stage.

For those who love Thanksgiving traditions, there's the big Thanksgiving parade that ushers in the holiday season. Then, a little later on are all the Thanksgiving football games.

And of course, the endless holiday content on TV. Think about all the holiday movies that air on multiple channels. Even if you're not directly watching it, it sure makes for great background audio while you're enjoying Thanksgiving dinner.

Unfortunately, there will be one notable absence from the annual holiday traditions. In fact, this absence has been felt for a while now for so many in New Jersey. It's the absence of Charlie Brown holiday specials.

Unless you have Apple TV+, those in the Great Garden State are unable to watch the beloved classics on the holidays themselves. However, there is a small window you can catch both holiday specials for free in New Jersey. Apple TV+ is making both holiday classics available for free on select days in November and December.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" will be available for free the weekend of Nov. 23 and Nov 24, 2024, on the streaming platform. Then on the weekend of Dec.14 and Dec. 15, 2024, you can catch "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at absolutely no charge. More on the streaming offer from Apple TV+ can be found here.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.