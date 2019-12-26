Lost Hanukkah card with $180 cash found outside NJ restaurant

Hanukkah card found in NJ (Josh Israel via Twitter)

MONTGOMERY — A social media search proved fruitful for a "Ben" in the Skillman area of the township after someone said they found a Hanukkah card stuffed with cash outside a restaurant on Christmas.

On Twitter, Josh Israel shared photos showing a card with $180 cash alongside the handwritten message: "Dear Ben, With my love, Grandma."

Israel asked that the message be spread throughout the Somerset County area in hopes of reuniting the card with its recipient.

By Thursday afternoon, the loot had been reunited with its owner.

"UPDATE! We found Ben!!" Israel said in Twitter. "His family is part of a local congregation and he wishes to remain anonymous (Grandma wouldn’t be too happy with him). He’s got his card & gift back. Twitter did its thing. Internet, I appreciate you."

