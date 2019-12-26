Don’t toss it! Donated Christmas trees used to build dunes at NJ shore

SEASIDE PARK — Now that Christmas is over, a Jersey Shore landmark has an opportunity to reuse fresh-cut Christmas trees to help support the dune system.

Island Beach State Park is collecting freshly discarded Christmas trees on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Trees, cleared of lights and ornaments, can be dropped off at the southeast corner of the A23 parking lot, about 8.5 miles into the park.

Park staff will be on hand to help during drop-offs. Anyone looking for more information can call 732-793-1315.

The state park has posted a Facebook event for the drop-offs as well.

The trees capture sand that is pushed during coastal storms, coastal ecologist Dominick Solazzo told WHYY.

