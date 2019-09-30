Newark’s Integrity House raising addiction treatment awareness

NEWARK — Providing addiction treatment services to New Jersey residents since 1968, Integrity House still operates in the same city in which it was founded, but has branched out to five other municipalities, helping the organization extend its reach across the state.

Those other programs are in Jersey City, Morris Plains, Paramus, Secaucus, and Toms River, according to Robert Budsock, Integrity House president and CEO, who said his group is more than just a treatment facility.

Recognizing there is no "quick fix" when it comes to addiction, Integrity House gives individuals opportunities to rebuild their lives through whole-person care: not only addiction treatment, but also mental health treatment and primary healthcare.

"If they're severely addicted, they come to us broken, and they really need to rebuild their lives piece by piece," Budsock said. "So in addition to the addiction treatment, we offer education services."

As part of those education offerings, Integrity House has a long-standing partnership with Essex County College, in addition to other institutions. The organization also assists with finding employment and housing for residents.

Budsock and his team are gearing up for a key annual event this week, the Newark Corporate & Individual 5K. Sponsored by PSE&G and Prudential, this year's run/walk takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m. in downtown Newark.

Streets in the downtown area will be closed off for the race, as Budsock said everything stops for an hour. For more than 30 years, he added, the 5K has had the full support of the city, its corporations, and Newark police.

All proceeds go toward Integrity House's stable of programs.

"Not only is it a benefit for Integrity House, but at the same time, we are raising awareness about who Integrity House is and why we exist and what we do," Budsock said.

He said that if Integrity House cannot provide a certain service, New Jerseyans are still encouraged to reach out to them, and they will facilitate the proper connections.

Race day registration is still available; call 973-623-7246 for more information, or go to integrityhouse.org.

Read an archived "What's So Great About the Garden State" about the 2015 Newark Corporate Run here.

Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News." Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

