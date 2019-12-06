Turkey a la King recipe — Foodie Friday

On this episode of Foodie Friday, Henry and I are cleaning up the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers with one of my mom's classic recipes — Turkey a la King.

Growing up in a large family, my mom was always looking for ways to stretch the food budget, which meant using every bit of the holiday bird. This was one of my favorites, and I've changed it little over the years. While this recipe is perfect for turkey leftovers, it can also be made with a leftover chicken. It's a hearty fall meal your entire family will love.

Since we were often left with little turkey by the end of the week, my mom wanted to make sure there was something substantial in the bowl. She did this by cutting carrots and celery in thick pieces (I show you how in the video). The sauce is thick and creamy and perfect over egg noodles, pasta or rice.

Do you have a traditional family recipe you love? I'd love to hear about it, and please, write it down, so this critical part of your family history and heritage is preserved for future generations!

And if you have a holiday party coming up, check out the great catering menu from Amalfi's Bar and Restaurant in Lawrenceville, NJ. Their menu is delicious, and they make these videos possible.

See the shopping list below, and then watch the video to see how this dish is made.

* Please note, in the video I doubled this recipe to feed a larger group

Shopping List

1 cup leftover turkey (cubed or sliced)

2-3 large carrots (peeled and sliced)

2-3 celery ribs (sliced)

1 cup frozen peas

3-4 garlic cloves (minced)

1 medium onion (chopped)

1 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup milk or cream

2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. flour