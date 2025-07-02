🌽 Jersey corn arrives for 4th of July

🌽 Best corn in America!

🌽 Where to find it

When I was talking with you this week about what you are serving for your July 4th barbeque, a few of you mentioned Jersey Fresh Corn.

One caller mentioned she had been seeing corn in the supermarket. My response: "That's not Jersey corn, that's crappy California corn. Don't buy it! Wait for the Jersey corn to come out."

I didn't think Jersey corn was out until later in the summer season.

Boy was I wrong!

Jersey Fresh corn is here!

According to NJ 101.5 listeners, here is where you can find it. Do you know of more farm stands that have Jersey corn? Leave the name and locations in the comments!

Where to buy Fresh Jersey Corn for July 4th:

From Julie in Medford:

"Johnson’s Corner Farm in Medford has corn in the market. They just brought it in from the field this morning!"

Johnson's Corner Farm

133 Church Rd.

Medford, NJ 08055

From Anthony in Cream Ridge:

"For those going to the shore this week, Duckies in West Cape May currently is selling Jersey corn; they just got it in the market the last

few days."

Duckies Farm Market

Duckies Farm Market

736 Broadway

West Cape May, NJ

From Sue in East Brunswick:

"Giamarese Farm in East Brunswick is now selling their own corn according to their Facebook page!"

Giamarese Farm

East Brunswick, NJ 08816

From Ellen in Berkley:

"Many Farm Markets now have Jersey Corn including Moore's Farm"

Moores Farm Market

From Dave in Cherry Hill:

"Stella Farms. They planted their corn early and have it as of last weekend."

Stella Farms

459 New Freedom Rd

Berlin, NJ 08009

From MJ in Toms River:

"Jerry’s Market in Ortley has some early Jersey corn"

Jerry's Market

Jerry's Market

From Loren in Haddon Heights:

"Oakes Jersey Farm market in Pilesgrove has NJ corn. Had some last night and it was great!"

Oakes Jersey Farm Market

Pilesgrove Township, NJ

From Warren in Hamilton:

"Hlubik Farm in Chesterfield has corn in from their farm. It was pretty good this weekend, grilled"

Hlubik Farms

Chesterfield, NJ

