When I was talking with you this week about what you are serving for your July 4th barbeque, a few of you mentioned Jersey Fresh Corn.
One caller mentioned she had been seeing corn in the supermarket. My response: "That's not Jersey corn, that's crappy California corn. Don't buy it! Wait for the Jersey corn to come out."
I didn't think Jersey corn was out until later in the summer season.
Boy was I wrong!
Jersey Fresh corn is here!
According to NJ 101.5 listeners, here is where you can find it. Do you know of more farm stands that have Jersey corn? Leave the name and locations in the comments!
Where to buy Fresh Jersey Corn for July 4th:
From Julie in Medford:
"Johnson’s Corner Farm in Medford has corn in the market. They just brought it in from the field this morning!"
Johnson's Corner Farm
133 Church Rd.
Medford, NJ 08055
From Anthony in Cream Ridge:
"For those going to the shore this week, Duckies in West Cape May currently is selling Jersey corn; they just got it in the market the last
few days."
Duckies Farm Market
736 Broadway
West Cape May, NJ
From Sue in East Brunswick:
"Giamarese Farm in East Brunswick is now selling their own corn according to their Facebook page!"
Giamarese Farm
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
From Ellen in Berkley:
"Many Farm Markets now have Jersey Corn including Moore's Farm"
From Dave in Cherry Hill:
"Stella Farms. They planted their corn early and have it as of last weekend."
Stella Farms
459 New Freedom Rd
Berlin, NJ 08009
From MJ in Toms River:
"Jerry’s Market in Ortley has some early Jersey corn"
From Loren in Haddon Heights:
"Oakes Jersey Farm market in Pilesgrove has NJ corn. Had some last night and it was great!"
Oakes Jersey Farm Market
Pilesgrove Township, NJ
From Warren in Hamilton:
"Hlubik Farm in Chesterfield has corn in from their farm. It was pretty good this weekend, grilled"
Hlubik Farms
Chesterfield, NJ
