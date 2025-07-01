When it comes to the 4th Of July, a lot of things may come to mind. Sure, fireworks displays are probably on the top of that list, but so are vacations and cookouts.

Vacations, of course, are a big deal in New Jersey. And with Independence Day falling on a Friday this year, it definitely adds to the excitement of a 3-day holiday weekend.

But even if you're not vacationing, one thing is probably a definite. One way or another, you're going to enjoy a good old 4th Of July barbecue cookout. It's the Jersey way, after all.

And with those cookouts comes the talk of food. What exactly should be served for that 4th Of July gathering?

Rather than go to a national or statewide poll to find out, I thought it would be interesting to see what my twin sons say belongs at a 4th Of July cookout. And I'll admit, what my almost 10 year old sons mentioned actually sounds like a pretty good menu.

Potato Salad at a picnic cookout Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

What Jake thinks

First off, my son Jake. After posing this question to him, his response is something you might not expect from an almost 10 year old.

According to him, every 4th Of July gathering should have baked beans and potato salad. And I'll admit, I would love this at our gathering.

Baked beans is already said to be New Jersey's #1 dish for an Independence Day cookout, so we've already got that. But it's what he said about the potato salad that really makes it authentic to our state.

He said the potato salad must be made with Jersey potatoes. And luckily for us, we grow Jersey potatoes right in our own backyard. It really doesn't get more Jersey than that.

Baked beans at a picnic cookout Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

What Owen thinks

My son Owen, on the other hand, went a more traditional route. He said you can't celebrate the nations birthday without good-old American hamburgers and hotdogs.

And I personally agree with this. I mean, what kind of summer cookout would it be with out hamburgers and hotdogs? Let alone on the 4th Of July, it's probably one of the most American foods you can serve up.

As a follow up, I asked him about those who don't eat meat. His response? Just cook some veggie dogs and burgers. Everyone's covered.

Burgers and hot dogs on the grill Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Dessert choice

As for dessert, I thought my kids would say something like apple pie since there's nothing more American than that. But nope, they went a different route. And, I have to tell you, it's really not a bad option for a hot summer day.

My sons, who were unanimous on this, said the red, white, and blue bomb pops should be served. Honestly, that's a great and simple option to have.

So when you put it all together, the ultimate Jersey 4th Of July gathering should have potato salad made with Jersey potatoes, baked beans, hamburgers, hotdogs, and patriotic bomb pops. I have to say, that sounds pretty good to me.

Bomb Pop Ice Pops Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

NJ's Independence Day Parades 2025 (alphabetical) New Jersey celebrates the 249th anniversary of the United States on Friday, July 4 with fireworks and parades. Parades start as early as June 28.

Many towns will have fireworks displays. Check our list of fireworks displays.

All events are subject to change due to weather and other factors. Click the link included with each event to check on its status.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Looking for fireworks in New Jersey? Check our list Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

It's here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey's biggest artists coming to NJ Updated 6/19/2025 - A complete list of artists you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5 that are touring the Garden State in 2025. Locations include venues in New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

All tours are in date order from May through November, with many artists reappearing on multiple dates for multiple shows. And please make sure to check back often for any any updates, including new or cancelled shows. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.