Big Joe’s Grilled Asian Chicken Wings

With pre-season football kicking off this week, I thought it would be a great time to share this appetizer that's perfect for any game day menu.

I make these wings the long way, which is to marinate the chicken for 3-4 hours, I then pre-cook the chicken for 2 hours in a 225 degree oven. After cooking in the oven I finish them off on the grill.

If you have time to do it the long way, it’s worth it, but I added a quicker method for those of you with time restraints. Regardless, the chicken should marinate for 3-4 hours. I like this appetizer and think you will too!

You'll need:

24 chicken wings

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

How to put it together:

In a mixing bowl (non-metal) add all the above ingredients except the chicken. Blend all the spices and ingredients. Transfer the chicken with the marinade into zip lock storage bags and marinate for 3 – 4 hours. Once chicken is marinated you can take the long way to cook the chicken or the short cut.

First the long way: Pre-heat oven to 225 degrees. On an aluminum foiled baking sheet with rack (add Pam or other non-stick spray to rack) place chicken on rack and cook in oven for 2 hours. Pre-heat grill to high. Once chicken has cooked place on grill for 4 minutes per side until skin is crisp. Be careful not to burn. Serve immediately.

Short way: On an aluminum foiled baking sheet with rack (add Pam or other non-stick spray to rack) place chicken on rack and cook in oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Once chicken has cooked place on grill for 4 minutes per side until skin is crisp. Be careful not to burn. Serve immediately.

