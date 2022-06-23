NJ’s biggest Fourth of July celebration returns to Long Branch

For 30 years, Long Branch has hosted the biggest Independence Day celebration in New Jersey.

People from all over the state head down to the shore area to partake in the delicious food, shop local vendors, and enjoy the many activities available to everyone in the family.

For the past two years, the event was not able to take place due to the pandemic.

But now it’s back and the town is ready for the thousands of Americans to flock down and enjoy our Independence Day again.

Oceanfest takes place on the Long Branch Promenade near Ocean Place Resort & Spa and runs to Seven Presidents Beach.

The event is on Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ending with a firework show at 9 p.m. over the ocean at Pier Village.

It’s the perfect summer day to not only enjoy the beach but try all different kinds of amazing food, and shop vendors that sell everything from jewelry to crafts to décor that you can decorate your shore house with.

While the adults do some shopping, the kids can participate in so many activities like face painting, a dunk tank, caricature drawings, and more.

And don’t forget to check out the massive sand castle being built.

There is live entertainment as well and not only live music, but dancers, sword swallower, and more.

Once the sun goes down, one of the largest fireworks displays in New Jersey takes place above the ocean near Pier Village.

Now when it comes to parking, the Long Branch Chamber of Commerce suggests parking in any of the paid lots along Ocean Boulevard or the Pier Village parking garages. If you don’t want to pay, street parking is available along Broadway and Second Ave.

For more information, visit their website HERE.

There are other great Jersey Shore places to visit on the Fourth.

