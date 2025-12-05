We worry about our relatives when we hear about bad things happening. We especially worry about our elderly relatives, knowing that they may not be able to help themselves in an emergency.

A few weeks ago, a police officer showed us why we can rest easy knowing that there are heroes on the job protecting the people we might be worrying about.

On Nov. 18, Long Branch Police Officer Ivan Guzman responded to a call about a fire.

Smoke, chaos and a split-second decision

Arriving first on the scene within a couple of minutes, Officer Guzman rolled up to see smoke pouring out of a second-floor window.

Guzman, learning that there were people in the home, acted immediately and without hesitation.

As he made his way into the burning home, he encountered heavy smoke and heat from the fire, Guzman learned that there was an elderly man trapped upstairs. The officer tried to get up the stairs; he was met with intense smoke, making it nearly impossible to see. After multiple attempts, he knew he had to do something different.

Thinking quickly, he grabbed a nearby article of clothing and soaked it. Using the wet fabric as a bit of a shield, he pushed forward, found the elderly man and physically removed him from the residence.

A risky rescue that saved a life

Although the victim sustained significant burns and smoke inhalation, he survived the ordeal because Officer Guzman' was willing to risk his life to save a complete stranger.

Long Branch Captain Jorge Silverio had this to say about Officer Guzman:

"His conduct that evening reflects the highest standards of heroism, professionalism, and dedication that define this department...Officer Guzman’s willingness to risk his own safety to save a life brings great credit to himself and to all of us who wear this badge."

Guzman will be honored at a City Council meeting on Wednesday, December 10th.

