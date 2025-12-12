A Monmouth County and Long Branch fixture closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Voted as one of the best Irish bars in New Jersey, the Celtic Cottage will close forever.

Kevin and Maureen Martin opened the Celtic Cottage, formerly called the Happy Pickle, in 1995. They transformed the bar into a warm and enjoyable space with a soft classic Irish flair. The Celtic Cottage was my favorite for over 25 years.

A Gathering Place That Defined a Community

I first went into the Celtic Cottage when another great bar and restaurant, Cheers, closed its doors. My friend Tom Young, Cheers manager and one of the best bartenders I ever encountered, made the move to the Celtic Cottage. From the first time I walked into the Celtic Cottage, I was hooked. I so enjoyed the staff's sincere welcome and their commitment to making sure you were satisfied.

The Celtic Cottage was the site of over 20 live broadcasts of my show on New Jersey 101.5 before the Belmar St. Patty’s Day Parade. Kevin and Maureen Martin treated us to participate with them in the parade, making it a wonderful experience for patrons and friends. I really enjoyed that day.

Where Music, Friendship, and Milestones Came Alive

They threw a safe travels party before we hit the road to help the Gulf Coast after Katrina. It was awesome.

It was a place where local musicians like Pat Guadagno, Bobby Bandiera, Bob Burger, and Norman Nardini from Pittsburgh packed the house, and Round the House and the Ocean County Pipes and Drums would perform after the Belmar parade.

People met, fell in love, and got married at The Celtic Cottage.

It was a place for me to go and enjoy a pint, one of the best burgers in the state, and be served by one of the best bartenders behind the bar. It was a place that provided comfort after a funeral. It was a place where stories were told, laughs were heard and the service was outstanding.

A Family Effort from Kitchen to Community

It was a place where Kevin’s mom Margaret would make a mean shepherd's pie and prep for St. Patrick’s Day by cooking hundreds of pounds of corned beef and peeling hundreds of potatoes. I would so enjoy talking to her as she quietly sat at the end of the bar, getting ready for another order in the kitchen.

The Celtic Cottage became part of the fabric of the community, and Kevin and Maureen Martin would support local causes that needed help. They supported those causes with little fanfare.

The Future of the Building

Rumors are swirling that the Celtic Cottage will be torn down and condominiums will be built in its place. That is not true. What is true is that there will most likely be another restaurant that will take over the existing space and they will expand the usable square footage.

I wish Kevin and Maureen and their children much luck and best wishes. I personally want to thank them for all they have done for me, and I cherish our friendship. They provided more enjoyment and comfort to their patrons than they realized. I will certainly miss the Celtic Cottage.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

