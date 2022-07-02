Our pets are arguably our best friends. Doesn't matter how rough life gets for you, you know you can always count on them to help make you feel good. And our pets think of us the same way.

And just like those who are different from us, certain things can cause anxiety for our pets. One of the most common things is fireworks. Most dogs have a hard time dealing with the sudden and constant booming of the night sky.

It's especially hard on them when the holidays roll around. whether it be the New Year, The Fourth of July, or a festival happening nearby, our dogs might have a hard time coping with all the noise.

This may also be true for some cats, and some of the tips below might also help them out.

Simple ways to help your pets cope during fireworks Some easy, but important tips that can help keep your pets from getting too anxious during fireworks.