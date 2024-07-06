Big Joe’s tutorial on Jersey Corn: Here is what you need to know

Jersey corn is a staple and necessary at your summer barbeque. Corn is also great in salads, soups and other meals that will accent the dish that you are creating. Jersey corn is fine by itself.

Cooked well and served warm with butter and you will slowly slip into a corn coma.

Back in the day I would only have one ear of corn, now when Jersey corn is in the pot, I must make sure that there are more ears because people are going to have two sometimes three ears of corn with their hamburger or hot dog. With that said here is my tutorial of how to prepare and cook Jersey corn

🌽 Picking Jersey corn:

Whether you are in a store or at a farmers market the proper way to choose your ears of corn is by gently squeezing the ear to see if there are any soft spots. Soft spots are a sign of bruised or bad corn.

Corn. Soft focus Photo via anna1311 loading...

Check the top of the corn with the tassel too and look for any serious bruising. Do not peel down the husk to check the corn. Pulling down the husk dries out the corn and virtually makes it useless to sell. Learn how to check the corn properly.

🌽 Preparing the corn:

Once you get the corn home, do not shuck the corn until you are ready to cook it. Shucking will dry it out. After shucking do not let the corn sit in water for a lengthy period. That will change the sugar composition and the corn will lose its flavor and texture.

When shucking, grab the tassel and pull down, you will get a lot of skin and most of the silk. It is important to remove all the silk and you will need to chop off the end of the stalk and possibly the top of the ear down to the good portion of the ear if there is some discoloration.

🌽 Cooking the corn:

Bring a large pot of water to boiling point. Make sure that the pot is big enough to adequately space out the cobs. Season the water generously with salt, I also like to add a little sugar which makes the corn a little sweeter tasting. Once the water is at full boil, stir the pot then add the ears of corn.

Photo by Jason Roy on Unsplash Photo by Jason Roy on Unsplash loading...

Cook the corn for about 5 minutes. Then remove immediately and get ready to serve.

🌽 Serving the corn:

In a saucepan melt about two to three sticks of butter, add salt and pepper to saucepan. Pour butter on the hot corn on the cob and serve immediately.

🌽 Storing the corn:

The best way to store cooked corn on the cob is by slicing off the kernels of the cob and placing them in freezer bag with a little of the melted butter. You can then store the corn in the freezer.

Do not freeze the corn on the cob. It is particularly important that you make sure the freezer bag is tightly closed and that no air can get in.

Jersey corn is in season, cook it often and enjoy.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry.

