I love corn. It doesn't belong in your gas tank, but that's a conversation for another day.

It also shouldn't be reduced to a syrup and added to just about every product on the planet.

OK, enough of the anti-ethanol/high fructose corn syrup rant. Let me stop before I get started.

What I want to discuss is the best place to get corn that was picked a few hours before you bring it to your kitchen table.

Our go-to place is called Village Farms which is a local farm and stand on Route 206 in Lawrenceville.

The corn comes out of the field every morning and is literally the best we've had.

They have a huge selection of other great farm treats as well, but I go for the corn.

I grew up heading down the shore on almost every summer weekend as a little kid and we never passed a farm stand where we didn't pick up the "holy trinity" of Jersey fresh produce: corn, peaches and tomatoes.

Remember when you're cooking the corn that the corn is already sweet and fresh, so don't overcook it!

Get the water boiling and put in your cleaned corn for no more than 3 minutes!

Serve with a little melted butter and enjoy!

Here's a list from our listeners from last year.

