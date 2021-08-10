Top 9 family farms in New Jersey — you pick #10
One of the best things about summer in New Jersey is the fresh produce at any number of farms in your area.
It was a Spadea family ritual when heading down the shore to our go-to spot in Sea Isle City. We would always "take the back way" to avoid the tolls and traffic on the Expressway and Parkway.
There were a few farms along the "Black Horse Pike" that my grandfather would stop at to pick up corn, tomatoes and peaches for the coming weekend.
Today, our trips to the shore are less frequent given my schedule, so I spend a lot more time in the Princeton area during the summer. Thankfully we discovered Village Farms on Route 206 in Lawrenceville.
It is the best corn I've ever had. You barely need to cook it. Actually, for pico, I don't cook it.
We heard from callers all morning and came up with the top nine Jersey farms — OK, one on Staten Island, because it's owned by a Tom's River family who are like produce missionaries in NY.
Village Farm – Lawrenceville (My pick)
Samarahs Farm – Aberdeen (Cory, Matawan)
Gerardi's – Staten Island (Pablo, Toms River)
The Corn Stop – Mount Holly (Jared, Mays Landing)
Duffield's Farm Market – Sewell (John, Mount Holly)
Katona Farms – Chesterfield (Tom, Burlington County)
Stult's Farm – Plainsboro (Sandra, Plainsboro)
Jacklama's Farm – Bloomsbury (John, Bloomsbury)
YOUR PICK - SEND US YOUR FAVE FARM THROUGH THE FREE APP CHAT!
