Top 9 family farms in New Jersey — you pick #10

One of the best things about summer in New Jersey is the fresh produce at any number of farms in your area.

It was a Spadea family ritual when heading down the shore to our go-to spot in Sea Isle City. We would always "take the back way" to avoid the tolls and traffic on the Expressway and Parkway.

There were a few farms along the "Black Horse Pike" that my grandfather would stop at to pick up corn, tomatoes and peaches for the coming weekend.

Today, our trips to the shore are less frequent given my schedule, so I spend a lot more time in the Princeton area during the summer. Thankfully we discovered Village Farms on Route 206 in Lawrenceville.

It is the best corn I've ever had. You barely need to cook it. Actually, for pico, I don't cook it.

We heard from callers all morning and came up with the top nine Jersey farms — OK, one on Staten Island, because it's owned by a Tom's River family who are like produce missionaries in NY.

Village Farm – Lawrenceville (My pick)

Photo by Dan Meyers on Unsplash

Samarahs Farm – Aberdeen (Cory, Matawan)

Photo by Benjamin Davies on Unsplash

Gerardi's – Staten Island (Pablo, Toms River)

Photo by Scott Goodwill on Unsplash

The Corn Stop – Mount Holly (Jared, Mays Landing)

Photo by Max on Unsplash

Duffield's Farm Market – Sewell (John, Mount Holly)

Photo by Max on Unsplash

Katona Farms – Chesterfield (Tom, Burlington County)

Photo by PHÚC LONG on Unsplash

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

