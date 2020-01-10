French Onion Soup Recipe — Foodie Friday

Henry and I are back for the New Year and excited to keep cooking with you!

Whenever I see French onion soup on the menu at a restaurant, I have to order it. Often, I am disappointed. It frequently tastes like soggy onions in a flavorless beef broth. That's not the way my mother used to make it.

For this Foodie Friday, Henry and I are going to share with you my mother's basic recipe that my fiancée, Sandra, and I have modified to make one of the best French onion soup recipes we've ever tasted.

Rich, complex, and flavorful, this soup is delicious! Starting with the sweetness of caramelized onions, the rich beef broth has undertones of fresh thyme and pairs perfectly with melted Swiss or provolone cheese. It’s the perfect warm-up on a cold winter day!

If you don't feel like cooking, visit my friends at Amalfis Bar and Restaurant in Lawrenceville. They're out with some fantastic new menu items.

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how Henry and I make it.

(I'll also show you a great way to slice onions that's fast, safe, and with no tears!)

Shopping List:

Soup

at least 4 C. sliced yellow onions

1 stick butter

2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 C. beef stock

1 C. white wine

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

3-4 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 bay leaves

salt to taste

Sliced provolone and Swiss cheese

Croutons

6-8 slices French bread (about 1/4 inch thick)

4 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. Italian seasoning