The Big Game is finally here, and Henry and I have the perfect menu for your party!

Let's be honest, regardless who you and your friends are rooting for, your party WILL be judged by the food you serve. Here are some of our most popular recipes that will make your party a huge hit!

Shopping List: 

• 12-24 frozen hamburgers
• 3 bottles BBQ sauce
• 2 jars salsa

Shopping List:

(For 20-30 chicken wing sections)

Hot Sauce:

  • 1 C. Frank’s Red Hot sauce
  • 1 tsp. dark chili powder
  • 1 tsp. smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp. cayenne pepper (or more for more heat)
  • ½ tsp. chipotle pepper
  • 1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

Bleu Cheese Dressing:

  • 1½ C. sour cream
  • 1 C. bleu cheese crumbles
  • 1 tsp. cayenne pepper
  • ½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Shopping List:

Burgers

  • 4 ¾"-thick lean ground beef burgers (90% lean)
  • 1 Tbsp. salt
  • 1 Tbsp. black pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
  • 1 Tbsp. chipotle pepper

Fries

  • 4 medium-sized russet potatoes (sliced into ¼" strips)
  • ¼ C. avocado oil
  • 1 tsp. white truffle oil
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. Herbs de provence

Bleu Cheese Dip

  • 1 C. sour cream
  • 1 C. crumbled bleu cheese
  • 1 Tbsp. cayenne pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. Worcester sauce

Shopping List:

  • ¼ lb. deli ham (sliced into ¼" pieces)
  • ¼ lb. deli turkey (sliced into ¼" pieces)
  • ¼ lb. Genoa salami (sliced into ¼" pieces)
  • ¼ lb. prosciutto (sliced into ¼" pieces)
  • ¼ lb. provolone cheese (sliced into ¼" pieces)
  • ¼ lb. pepperoni (cut into ¼" cubes)
  • 2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
  • ½ C. mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • ½ red onion (chopped)
  • ½ head lettuce (chopped)
  • ½ C. cherry tomatoes (chopped)
  • Round Italian bread loaf
  • ¼ C. pickled Pepperoncini peppers (sliced)
  • ½ C. roasted red pepper (sliced)

