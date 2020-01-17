Super Sunday Air-Fryer Hot Wings — Foodie Friday

Super Sunday will be here soon! If you are planning a party, Henry and I have a wing recipe that will blow your guests away!

Growing up in the Buffalo area, I have had the best wings in the world. I've learned the best techniques and recipes for wings, and modified them a bit to my tastes over the years. The biggest change in this recipe is the way you cook the wings. They are not deep-fried. They are air-fried.

I'm not a huge fan of cooking gadgets, because I prefer doing things a traditional way. When I was given an air fryer about a year ago, it sat in the box for weeks before I tried it out. Now I love it! I've fried just about everything, including fish and chips, and even a steak. I don't even use my deep fryer anymore. The biggest test: Could it make a tender but crispy wing. The answer is YES!

Use fresh (not frozen) wing pieces and set your air fryer at 400 degrees. Fry for 15 minutes, then turn and fry another 5 minutes. Remove, and toss immediately with the sauce.

Today, I'm giving you my personal wing sauce recipe, as well as my recipe for a spicy homemade bleu cheese dressing. (NEVER serve wings with ranch!)

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it's done!

Shopping List:

(For 20-30 chicken wing sections)

Hot Sauce:

1 C. Frank’s Red Hot sauce

1 tsp. dark chili powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. cayenne pepper (or more for more heat)

½ tsp. chipotle pepper

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

Bleu Cheese Dressing:

1½ C. sour cream

1 C. bleu cheese crumbles

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce