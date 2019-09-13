Italian hoagie dip — Foodie Friday

As summer slips into fall, and football parties abound, join our Official Lab Taster, Henry, and I as we help you create another crowd pleasing tailgate recipe!

On this episode of Foodie Friday, we combine everything you love about an Italian hoagie (sub?) into a simple and delicious dip that your football foodies will love! We combine fresh, sliced deli meats and cheeses, and blend them with Italian spices and crisp lettuce. Layered into a bread bowl and served with bread cubes, this is the perfect appetizer for your next tailgate!

If you are looking for a great place to cheer on your favorite team, check out Amalfi's bar and restaurant in Lawrenceville. Bartender Johnny always has some great drink specials, and the kitchen is always cooking up the perfect game day food!

Henry and I know you'll love this tasty dip, and we love hearing your feedback!

See the shopping list below, then watch the video for how it's made.

Shopping List:

¼ lb. deli ham (sliced into ¼" pieces)

¼ lb. deli turkey (sliced into ¼" pieces)

¼ lb. Genoa salami (sliced into ¼" pieces)

¼ lb. prosciutto (sliced into ¼" pieces)

¼ lb. provolone cheese (sliced into ¼" pieces)

¼ lb. pepperoni (cut into ¼" cubes)

2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

½ C. mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. olive oil

½ red onion (chopped)

½ head lettuce (chopped)

½ C. cherry tomatoes (chopped)

Round Italian bread loaf

¼ C. pickled Pepperoncini peppers (sliced)

½ C. roasted red pepper (sliced)

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a bimonthly Town Hall series.

More from New Jersey 101.5: