Sweetheart Surf and Turf for Valentine’s Day – Foodie Friday

Do you really want to impress your best guy or girl this Valentine's Day?

Skip the restaurant, and make dinner at home!

Our official Lab Taster, Henry, and I have shared this recipe in the past, and it is one of our favorites. A perfectly grilled ribeye topped with giant prawns fashioned in a heart is a perfect way to say I love you and I appreciate you!

Perfectly seasoned with garlic and fresh rosemary, you'll spend far less on this meal at home, than you would sitting in a crowded restaurant.

This is such a simple recipe, but they'll be talking about the taste and plate appeal for years!

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video as Henry and I show you how it's done!

Shopping List:

  • 2 NY Strip steaks, cut ½ to ¾ inches thick
  • 4-6 extra-jumbo shrimp
  • 6-10 baby potatoes
  • 3 Tbsp. fresh rosemary (finely chopped)
  • 1 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 tsp. sea salt
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • Olive oil

Filed Under: Foodie Friday, recipe, Shrimp, Steak, Surf and Turf
Categories: Featured Videos, New Jersey News, Weekends
