Sweetheart Surf and Turf for Valentine’s Day – Foodie Friday
Do you really want to impress your best guy or girl this Valentine's Day?
Skip the restaurant, and make dinner at home!
Our official Lab Taster, Henry, and I have shared this recipe in the past, and it is one of our favorites. A perfectly grilled ribeye topped with giant prawns fashioned in a heart is a perfect way to say I love you and I appreciate you!
Perfectly seasoned with garlic and fresh rosemary, you'll spend far less on this meal at home, than you would sitting in a crowded restaurant.
This is such a simple recipe, but they'll be talking about the taste and plate appeal for years!
Your shopping list is below, then watch the video as Henry and I show you how it's done!
Shopping List:
- 2 NY Strip steaks, cut ½ to ¾ inches thick
- 4-6 extra-jumbo shrimp
- 6-10 baby potatoes
- 3 Tbsp. fresh rosemary (finely chopped)
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. sea salt
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- Olive oil