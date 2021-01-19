‘Missing man’ is fugitive charged with killing South Jersey hunter

A man considered "missing and endangered" has been charged with killing a hunter in Pine Hill on Dec. 23.

Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, was charged Monday with the first-degree murder of Joe Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township.

The victim was found beaten and stabbed to death at a Boy Scout reservation on Watsontown-New Freedom Road. A medical examiner ruled Bottino's death a homicide.

Mayer said that when investigators went to interview Massey several days after Bottino's death, relatives said they had not seen him since the day of Bottino's death.

Prosecutors did not publicly say why they sought to question Massey or what they believe motivated the killing.

Massey, before he was identified as a suspect, was reported missing on Dec. 29. In a statement at the time, Camden County prosecutors did not tie him to the homicide case. In the missing-persons notice, Massey was described as having mental health problems and possibly becoming aggressive if approached.

On Monday, Prosecutor Jill Mayer acknowledged concern about the lack of an arrest but said there have been several tips about Massey’s whereabouts.

"We understand many people are concerned that an arrest has not been made. Since the crime, there has been an increased law enforcement presence in that area and we have conducted multiple, coordinated searches in an effort to locate Massey," Mayer said.

She asked anyone with information on this case to call the prosecutor's office at 856-397-3485 or Pine Hill Police at 856-783-1589.

A GoFund Me page was created to help Bottino's family with funeral costs.

