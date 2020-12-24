NJ hunter found stabbed, beaten to death at Boy Scout reservation

PINE HILL — A 54-year-old man went hunting on Wednesday but never made it back home. Prosecutors say somebody killed him and left his body at a Boy Scout reservation.

The body of Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township, was found about 6:30 p.m. in the Pine Hill reservation on Watsontown-New Freedom Road.

Camden County Acting Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said the body had multiple stab wounds and blunt-force injuries. A medical examiner ruled Bottino's death a homicide.

Family members told investigators that Bottino had been hunting at the reservation, as he done many times before.

Mayer did not say whether investigators have any suspects in the homicide and officials did not release other details Thursday.

Mayer asked anyone with information about Bottino's death to call the prosecutor's office at 856-397-3485 or Pine Hill police at 856-783-1589.

