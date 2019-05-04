Sent to NJ’s sex offender prison after raping girl, recording boy

A 22-year-old Camden County man who admitted raping a girl has been sentenced to spend up to 20 years in a state facility for the most violent and repetitive sex offenders.

Jermaine J. Ward pleaded guilty in December to first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree child endangerment. He was arrested in June.

Prosecutors say he raped the girl while she was sleeping in Maple Shade. They also said Ward took video of a boy while he used a restroom in Pennsauken. Ward knew both of his victims.

"Childhood is supposed to be a happy, carefree time, but this defendant's heinous actions threatened to destroy that oasis for these young kids," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Friday after the sentencing.

Ward must serve at least 15 years before he is eligible for release from the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in the Avenel section of Woodbridge.

