Schools dig in for trans policy fight – NJ Top News

⬛ Monmouth lawmaker says Platkin 'fearmongering' on trans policies

Manalapan, Marlboro and Middletown voted last Tuesday to require parents to be notified of any changes made by a student in their gender identity in votes on their respective policy 5756.

The next day Platkin filed discrimination lawsuits against each district and emergency motions in state Superior Court requesting preliminary injunctions and temporary restraints to prevent all three of the policies from going into effect while the lawsuits are pending.

⬛ Airbnb cracks down on July 4th parties in NJ

With the July Fourth holiday weekend fast approaching, Airbnb is cracking down at reducing the risk of disruptive and unauthorized parties in New Jersey.

About 300 million guest arrivals are expected on Airbnb this year in New Jersey and across the U.S. so the online marketplace for short and long-term home rentals plans to bring in measures to help reduce the risk of these disruptive parties.

⬛ NJ polluter on the hook for $393 million in historic settlement

New Jersey officials have announced what's likely to be the largest financial settlement in state history for a single contaminated site.

A proposed lawsuit settlement made public by the Attorney General's Office and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday includes $393 million in financial commitments from Solvay Specialty Polymers, which will be forced to clean up so-called forever chemicals at and around its West Deptford plant and reimburse the state for damage that's already been done.

⬛ NJ residents among the most worried about inflation in America

Inflation is now down to 4.9% after topping 9% last June, but a lot of Garden State residents are still quite worried about how much prices are rising.

A new analysis finds 51% of New Jersey residents are very stressed financially. That’s the 7th highest percentage (tied with Georgia) of any state in the nation.

⬛ New Jersey's biggest 2023 fireworks guide

Here is where to see fireworks displays near you

