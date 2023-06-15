July 4th fireworks in New Jersey — Where to see them in 2023

July 4th fireworks in New Jersey — Where to see them in 2023

Get ready for the Fourth of July 🎇

Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day firework displays and other festivities in the days leading to July 4.

The Fourth is on a Tuesday this year.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements and cancellations due to weather. Check websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

If we missed a display, please email: Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

 

July 4th fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturdays from May 28 – September 3 and Tuesday, July 4
  • Location: Beachfront – Tropicana
  • Website: atlanticcitynj.com

Margate City, NJ fireworks

Jersey City July 4th fireworks by Grucci (Jersey City)
July 4th fireworks in Bergen County, NJ

Allendale, NJ fireworks

East Rutherford, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4
  • Location: State Fair Meadowlands - 1 MetLife Stadium Dr.
  • Website: njfair.com

Fair Lawn, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, June 29 (Rain date: Thursday, July 6)
  • Location: Memorial Park
  • Website: fairlawn.org

Lyndhurst, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 30
  • Location: Behind the Little League fields on Riverside Ave.
  • Website: facebook.com

Oradell, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Monday, July 3
  • Location: To be announced
  • Website: oradell.org

Paramus, NJ fireworks

Ridgewood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
  • Location: Veterans Field
  • Website: ridgewoodjuly4.net

Ridgefield, NJ fireworks

July 4th fireworks in Burlington County, NJ

Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 1
  • Location: Joseph Lawrence Park
  • Website: facebook.com

Evesham, NJ fireworks

Florence, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 8
  • Location: Veterans Park behind Municipal Complex
  • Website: florence-nj.gov

Medford, NJ fireworks

Mount Holly, NJ fireworks 

Southampton, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, July 8
  • Location: Red Lion Recreation Park
  • Website: facebook.com
July 4th fireworks in Camden County, NJ

Barrington, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Monday, July 3
  • Location: Viewable around town (Cannot sit behind Woodland School; only residents of Woodland Ave. and Newton Ave. have access to those roads)
  • Website: barringtonboro.com

Camden, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • Location: Camden Waterfront Stadium
  • Website: camdencounty.com
July 4th fireworks in Cape May County, NJ

Avalon, NJ fireworks

Cape May, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
  • Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.
  • Website: capemay.com

Lower/North Cape May, NJ fireworks 

Ocean City, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • Location: 9th Street Beach
  • Website: ocnj.us

Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • Location: 50th Street Beach
  • Website: visitsicnj.com

Stone Harbor, NJ fireworks

Wildwood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
  • Website: wildwoodsnj.com
July 4th fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ

Bridgeton, NJ fireworks 

Millville, NJ fireworks

July 4th fireworks in Essex County, NJ

Cedar Grove, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, June 29 (Rain date: Friday, June 30)
  • Location: Panther Park Field
  • Website: cedargrovenj.org

Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • Location: Millburn High School
  • Website: mshjuly4th.com

Livingston, NJ fireworks

Verona, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
  • Location: Verona Community Center
  • Website: veronanj.org
July 4th fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ

Sewell/Washington, NJ fireworks

Westville, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, June 24
  • Location: River Drive
  • Website: facebook.com

Woodbury, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)
  • Location: Woodbury Jr Sr High School
  • Website: facebook.com
July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ

Jersey City, NJ fireworks

July 4th fireworks in Mercer County, NJ

East Windsor, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Monday, July 3)
  • Location: Etra Lake Park
  • Website: east-windsor.nj.us

Hamilton, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Saturday, July 1)
  • Location: Veterans Park, South Side
  • Website: hamiltonnj.com

Lawrence, NJ fireworks

Trenton, NJ fireworks 

West Windsor, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Friday, June 30; Monday, July 3; Tuesday, July 4 and Saturday, July 8
  • Location: L.E.A.D Fest State Fair at Mercer County Park Fairgrounds
  • Website: theleadfest.com
July 4th fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ

East Brunswick, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
  • Location: Community Arts Center
  • Website: eastbrunswick.org

Helmetta/Spotswood, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Sunday, July 2)
  • Location: Helmetta Pavilion - 17 Maple Street
  • Website: helmettaboro.com

Highland Park, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Monday, July 3)
  • Location: Donaldson Park
  • Website: hpboro.com

Milltown, NJ fireworks

Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks 

Woodbridge, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 3 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
  • Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
  • Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us
July 4th fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ

Asbury Park, NJ fireworks

Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 7 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)
  • Location: The Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
  • Website: ahnj.com

Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks 

Freehold, NJ fireworks

Hazlet, NJ fireworks

Long Branch, NJ fireworks

Manasquan, NJ fireworks

Matawan, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)
  • Location: To be announced
  • Website: matawanborough.com

Ocean, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 1
  • Location: Joe Palaia Park
  • Website: oceantwp.org

Wall, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Sunday, July 2
  • Location: Wall Community Park - Municipal Complex
  • Website: wallnj.com
July 4th fireworks in Morris County, NJ

Dover, NJ fireworks 

Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)
  • Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club
  • Website: lhyc.com

Mendham, NJ fireworks

Montville, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Saturday, July 1)
  • Location: Montville Township High School
  • Website: montville4th.com

Parsippany, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
  • Location: Parsippany Hills High School
  • Website: parsippany.net

Randolph, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 8 (Rain date: Sunday, July 9)
  • Location: County College of Morris, Lot 1, 214 Center Grove Rd.
  • Website: randolphnj.org
July 4th fireworks in Ocean County, NJ

Barnegat, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)
  • Location: Barnegat High School
  • Website: barnegat.net

Lakewood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
  • Website: milb.com

Lavallette, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Sunday, July 9)
  • Location: Lavallette Gazebo
  • Website: lavallette.org

Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • Location: Boardwalk
  • Website: exit82.com
July 4th fireworks in Passaic County, NJ

Clifton, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Sunday, July 9)
  • Location: Main Memorial Park
  • Website: cliftonnj.org

July 4th fireworks in Salem County, NJ

If we missed a display in Salem County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

July 4th fireworks in Somerset County, NJ

Bridgewater, NJ fireworks

Montgomery, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, June 29
  • Location: Montgomery High School
  • Website: montgomerynj.gov
July 4th fireworks in Sussex County, NJ

If we missed a display in Sussex County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

July 4th fireworks in Union County, NJ 

Roselle Park, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
  • Location: Herm Shaw Field
  • Website: rosellepark.net

Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Sunday, July 2)
  • Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse
  • Website: scotchplainsnj.gov

Summit, NJ fireworks 

Union, NJ fireworks 

July 4th fireworks in Warren County, NJ 

Blairstown, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 7)
  • Location: North Warren Regional High School
  • Website: blairstownrotary.org

