July 4th fireworks in New Jersey — Where to see them in 2023

Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day firework displays and other festivities in the days leading to July 4.

The Fourth is on a Tuesday this year.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements and cancellations due to weather. Check websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

July 4th fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 30

Location: North Beach

Website: atlanticcitynj.com

Date: Saturdays from May 28 – September 3 and Tuesday, July 4

Location: Beachfront – Tropicana

Website: atlanticcitynj.com

Margate City, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Beach - Huntington Avenue

Website: margatehasmore.com

July 4th fireworks in Bergen County, NJ

Allendale, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Crestwood Lake

Website: holidayobservers.org

East Rutherford, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4

Location: State Fair Meadowlands - 1 MetLife Stadium Dr.

Website: njfair.com

Fair Lawn, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, June 29 (Rain date: Thursday, July 6)

Location: Memorial Park

Website: fairlawn.org

Lyndhurst, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 30

Location: Behind the Little League fields on Riverside Ave.

Website: facebook.com

Oradell, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 3

Location: To be announced

Website: oradell.org

Paramus, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 2

Location: Borough of Paramus - W Jockish Square

Website: paramus4thofjuly.com

Ridgewood, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)

Location: Veterans Field

Website: ridgewoodjuly4.net

Ridgefield, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Veterans' Park

Website: ridgefieldpark.org

July 4th fireworks in Burlington County, NJ

Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 1

Location: Joseph Lawrence Park

Website: facebook.com

Evesham, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Savich Field

Website: evesham-nj.org

Florence, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 8

Location: Veterans Park behind Municipal Complex

Website: florence-nj.gov

Medford, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 7)

Location: Freedom Park

Website: medfordnjcelebrates.org

Mount Holly, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 3

Location: 157 Wollner Dr

Website: mainstreetmountholly.org

Southampton, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 8

Location: Red Lion Recreation Park

Website: facebook.com

July 4th fireworks in Camden County, NJ

Barrington, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 3

Location: Viewable around town (Cannot sit behind Woodland School; only residents of Woodland Ave. and Newton Ave. have access to those roads)

Website: barringtonboro.com

Camden, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Camden Waterfront Stadium

Website: camdencounty.com

July 4th fireworks in Cape May County, NJ

Avalon, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: On the beach

Website: visitavalonnj.com

Cape May, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)

Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.

Website: capemay.com

Lower/North Cape May, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 3

Location: The Bayfront in North Cape May

Website: townshipoflower.org

Ocean City, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: 9th Street Beach

Website: ocnj.us

Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: 50th Street Beach

Website: visitsicnj.com

Stone Harbor, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Any beachfront

Website: stoneharbornj.org

Wildwood, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)

Website: wildwoodsnj.com

July 4th fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ

Bridgeton, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)

Location: Alden Field

Website: cityofbridgeton.com

Millville, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Union Lake

Website: millvillenj.gov

July 4th fireworks in Essex County, NJ

Cedar Grove, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, June 29 (Rain date: Friday, June 30)

Location: Panther Park Field

Website: cedargrovenj.org

Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Millburn High School

Website: mshjuly4th.com

Livingston, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Memorial Oval & Park

Website: livingstonnj.org

Verona, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)

Location: Verona Community Center

Website: veronanj.org

July 4th fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ

Sewell/Washington, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Washington Township High School

Website: twp.washington.nj.us

Westville, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 24

Location: River Drive

Website: facebook.com

Woodbury, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)

Location: Woodbury Jr Sr High School

Website: facebook.com

July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ

Jersey City, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Along the Hudson River

Website: jerseycityculture.org

July 4th fireworks in Mercer County, NJ

East Windsor, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Monday, July 3)

Location: Etra Lake Park

Website: east-windsor.nj.us

Hamilton, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Saturday, July 1)

Location: Veterans Park, South Side

Website: hamiltonnj.com

Lawrence, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 30

Location: Rider University

Website: lawrencetwp.com

Trenton, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Trenton Thunder Ballpark

Website: mlbdraftleague.com

West Windsor, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 30; Monday, July 3; Tuesday, July 4 and Saturday, July 8

Location: L.E.A.D Fest State Fair at Mercer County Park Fairgrounds

Website: theleadfest.com

July 4th fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ

East Brunswick, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)

Location: Community Arts Center

Website: eastbrunswick.org

Helmetta/Spotswood, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Sunday, July 2)

Location: Helmetta Pavilion - 17 Maple Street

Website: helmettaboro.com

Highland Park, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Monday, July 3)

Location: Donaldson Park

Website: hpboro.com

Milltown, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Bradford park

Website: milltown4thofjuly

Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 3 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)

Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront

Website: celebratestarsandstripes.com

Woodbridge, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 3 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)

Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park

Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us

July 4th fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ

Asbury Park, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 3

Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk & Beach

Website: asburyparkchamber.com

Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 7 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)

Location: The Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

Website: ahnj.com

Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 3

Location: Beachfront

Website: bradleybeachnj.gov

Freehold, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 2

Location: Freehold Raceway

Website: downtownfreehold.com

Hazlet, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 2

Location: Veterans Park

Website: hazlettwp.org

Long Branch, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Oceanfest

Website: oceanfestnj.com

Manasquan, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 2

Location: Main Beach

Website: manasquan-nj.gov

Matawan, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)

Location: To be announced

Website: matawanborough.com

Ocean, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 1

Location: Joe Palaia Park

Website: oceantwp.org

Wall, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 2

Location: Wall Community Park - Municipal Complex

Website: wallnj.com

July 4th fireworks in Morris County, NJ

Dover, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Legislative Mall

Website: dover4thofjuly.com

Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)

Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club

Website: lhyc.com

Mendham, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 30

Location: To be announced

Website: mendhamtownship.org

Montville, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Saturday, July 1)

Location: Montville Township High School

Website: montville4th.com

Parsippany, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)

Location: Parsippany Hills High School

Website: parsippany.net

Randolph, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 8 (Rain date: Sunday, July 9)

Location: County College of Morris, Lot 1, 214 Center Grove Rd.

Website: randolphnj.org

July 4th fireworks in Ocean County, NJ

Barnegat, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)

Location: Barnegat High School

Website: barnegat.net

Lakewood, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark

Website: milb.com

Lavallette, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Sunday, July 9)

Location: Lavallette Gazebo

Website: lavallette.org

Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Boardwalk

Website: exit82.com

July 4th fireworks in Passaic County, NJ

Clifton, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Sunday, July 9)

Location: Main Memorial Park

Website: cliftonnj.org

July 4th fireworks in Salem County, NJ

July 4th fireworks in Somerset County, NJ

Bridgewater, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: North Branch Park

Website: somersetcountyparks.org

Montgomery, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, June 29

Location: Montgomery High School

Website: montgomerynj.gov

July 4th fireworks in Sussex County, NJ

July 4th fireworks in Union County, NJ

Roselle Park, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)

Location: Herm Shaw Field

Website: rosellepark.net

Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Sunday, July 2)

Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse

Website: scotchplainsnj.gov

Summit, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Soldiers Memorial Field

Website: summitcommunityprograms.com

Union, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)

Location: Biertuempfel Park

Website: uniontownship.com, facebook.com

July 4th fireworks in Warren County, NJ

Blairstown, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 7)

Location: North Warren Regional High School

Website: blairstownrotary.org