July 4th fireworks in New Jersey — Where to see them in 2023
Get ready for the Fourth of July 🎇
Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day firework displays and other festivities in the days leading to July 4.
The Fourth is on a Tuesday this year.
NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements and cancellations due to weather. Check websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.
July 4th fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 30
- Location: North Beach
- Website: atlanticcitynj.com
- Date: Saturdays from May 28 – September 3 and Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Beachfront – Tropicana
- Website: atlanticcitynj.com
Margate City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Beach - Huntington Avenue
- Website: margatehasmore.com
July 4th fireworks in Bergen County, NJ
Allendale, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Crestwood Lake
- Website: holidayobservers.org
East Rutherford, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4
- Location: State Fair Meadowlands - 1 MetLife Stadium Dr.
- Website: njfair.com
Fair Lawn, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, June 29 (Rain date: Thursday, July 6)
- Location: Memorial Park
- Website: fairlawn.org
Lyndhurst, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 30
- Location: Behind the Little League fields on Riverside Ave.
- Website: facebook.com
Oradell, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 3
- Location: To be announced
- Website: oradell.org
Paramus, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 2
- Location: Borough of Paramus - W Jockish Square
- Website: paramus4thofjuly.com
Ridgewood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
- Location: Veterans Field
- Website: ridgewoodjuly4.net
Ridgefield, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Veterans' Park
- Website: ridgefieldpark.org
July 4th fireworks in Burlington County, NJ
Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 1
- Location: Joseph Lawrence Park
- Website: facebook.com
Evesham, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Savich Field
- Website: evesham-nj.org
Florence, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- Location: Veterans Park behind Municipal Complex
- Website: florence-nj.gov
Medford, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 7)
- Location: Freedom Park
- Website: medfordnjcelebrates.org
Mount Holly, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 3
- Location: 157 Wollner Dr
- Website: mainstreetmountholly.org
Southampton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- Location: Red Lion Recreation Park
- Website: facebook.com
July 4th fireworks in Camden County, NJ
Barrington, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 3
- Location: Viewable around town (Cannot sit behind Woodland School; only residents of Woodland Ave. and Newton Ave. have access to those roads)
- Website: barringtonboro.com
Camden, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Camden Waterfront Stadium
- Website: camdencounty.com
July 4th fireworks in Cape May County, NJ
Avalon, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: On the beach
- Website: visitavalonnj.com
Cape May, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
- Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.
- Website: capemay.com
Lower/North Cape May, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 3
- Location: The Bayfront in North Cape May
- Website: townshipoflower.org
Ocean City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: 9th Street Beach
- Website: ocnj.us
Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: 50th Street Beach
- Website: visitsicnj.com
Stone Harbor, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Any beachfront
- Website: stoneharbornj.org
Wildwood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
- Website: wildwoodsnj.com
July 4th fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ
Bridgeton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)
- Location: Alden Field
- Website: cityofbridgeton.com
Millville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Union Lake
- Website: millvillenj.gov
July 4th fireworks in Essex County, NJ
Cedar Grove, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, June 29 (Rain date: Friday, June 30)
- Location: Panther Park Field
- Website: cedargrovenj.org
Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Millburn High School
- Website: mshjuly4th.com
Livingston, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Memorial Oval & Park
- Website: livingstonnj.org
Verona, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
- Location: Verona Community Center
- Website: veronanj.org
July 4th fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ
Sewell/Washington, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Washington Township High School
- Website: twp.washington.nj.us
Westville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 24
- Location: River Drive
- Website: facebook.com
Woodbury, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)
- Location: Woodbury Jr Sr High School
- Website: facebook.com
July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ
Jersey City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Along the Hudson River
- Website: jerseycityculture.org
July 4th fireworks in Mercer County, NJ
East Windsor, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Monday, July 3)
- Location: Etra Lake Park
- Website: east-windsor.nj.us
Hamilton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Saturday, July 1)
- Location: Veterans Park, South Side
- Website: hamiltonnj.com
Lawrence, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 30
- Location: Rider University
- Website: lawrencetwp.com
Trenton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Trenton Thunder Ballpark
- Website: mlbdraftleague.com
West Windsor, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 30; Monday, July 3; Tuesday, July 4 and Saturday, July 8
- Location: L.E.A.D Fest State Fair at Mercer County Park Fairgrounds
- Website: theleadfest.com
July 4th fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ
East Brunswick, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
- Location: Community Arts Center
- Website: eastbrunswick.org
Helmetta/Spotswood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Sunday, July 2)
- Location: Helmetta Pavilion - 17 Maple Street
- Website: helmettaboro.com
Highland Park, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Monday, July 3)
- Location: Donaldson Park
- Website: hpboro.com
Milltown, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Bradford park
- Website: milltown4thofjuly
Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 3 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
- Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront
- Website: celebratestarsandstripes.com
Woodbridge, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 3 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
- Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
- Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us
July 4th fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 3
- Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk & Beach
- Website: asburyparkchamber.com
Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 7 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)
- Location: The Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
- Website: ahnj.com
Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 3
- Location: Beachfront
- Website: bradleybeachnj.gov
Freehold, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 2
- Location: Freehold Raceway
- Website: downtownfreehold.com
Hazlet, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 2
- Location: Veterans Park
- Website: hazlettwp.org
Long Branch, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Oceanfest
- Website: oceanfestnj.com
Manasquan, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 2
- Location: Main Beach
- Website: manasquan-nj.gov
Matawan, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)
- Location: To be announced
- Website: matawanborough.com
Ocean, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 1
- Location: Joe Palaia Park
- Website: oceantwp.org
Wall, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 2
- Location: Wall Community Park - Municipal Complex
- Website: wallnj.com
July 4th fireworks in Morris County, NJ
Dover, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Legislative Mall
- Website: dover4thofjuly.com
Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)
- Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club
- Website: lhyc.com
Mendham, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 30
- Location: To be announced
- Website: mendhamtownship.org
Montville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 30 (Rain date: Saturday, July 1)
- Location: Montville Township High School
- Website: montville4th.com
Parsippany, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
- Location: Parsippany Hills High School
- Website: parsippany.net
Randolph, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 8 (Rain date: Sunday, July 9)
- Location: County College of Morris, Lot 1, 214 Center Grove Rd.
- Website: randolphnj.org
July 4th fireworks in Ocean County, NJ
Barnegat, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Saturday, July 8)
- Location: Barnegat High School
- Website: barnegat.net
Lakewood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
- Website: milb.com
Lavallette, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Sunday, July 9)
- Location: Lavallette Gazebo
- Website: lavallette.org
Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Boardwalk
- Website: exit82.com
July 4th fireworks in Passaic County, NJ
Clifton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 2 (Rain date: Sunday, July 9)
- Location: Main Memorial Park
- Website: cliftonnj.org
July 4th fireworks in Salem County, NJ
July 4th fireworks in Somerset County, NJ
Bridgewater, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: North Branch Park
- Website: somersetcountyparks.org
Montgomery, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, June 29
- Location: Montgomery High School
- Website: montgomerynj.gov
July 4th fireworks in Sussex County, NJ
July 4th fireworks in Union County, NJ
Roselle Park, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
- Location: Herm Shaw Field
- Website: rosellepark.net
Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Sunday, July 2)
- Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse
- Website: scotchplainsnj.gov
Summit, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
- Website: summitcommunityprograms.com
Union, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4 (Rain date: Wednesday, July 5)
- Location: Biertuempfel Park
- Website: uniontownship.com, facebook.com
July 4th fireworks in Warren County, NJ
Blairstown, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 7)
- Location: North Warren Regional High School
- Website: blairstownrotary.org
