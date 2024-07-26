NJ school will change its name after Menendez conviction

WEST NEW YORK — A public school in New Jersey is responding to the criminal conviction of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

After Menendez was found guilty in his federal corruption trial of 16 crimes, officials decided to rebrand the school, which had been renamed in honor of the Hudson County political figure, according to the New Jersey Globe.

The school tribute dates back to 2013, according to NJ.com. “It’s where it all began for me and I know my mother, who has passed away, would have been proud,” Menendez said at the ceremony.

The name featured on the school will be taken away before students return to the classroom, said Mayor Albio Sires, who served in the House of Representatives seat once held by Menendez until he became a senator.

The school will return to its previous: Public School 3.

As of Friday, the school district’s website has yet to change the name online.

