☑️ Four 18-year-olds from New Jersey were rescued from a NH hiking train

☑️ Fish & Game said the group was not prepared for conditions at 5,000 feet.

☑️New Hampshire officials say the teens could be billed for the cost of the rescue.

Four New Jersey teens will likely be billed for their rescue from a New Hampshire hiking trail because of their lack of preparation.

New Hampshire Fish & Game said the group was on Franconia Ridge in The White Mountains at 5,000 feet on Friday night and called 911 after one hiker developed sore legs and was having trouble breathing.

Fish and Game learned that the group had no lights, was low on water and food, and was not properly dressed for the conditions.

New Hampshire Public Radio's report said there were "strong winds and cold temperatures" at high elevations in the White Mountains on Friday night.

NH Fish and Game identified the hikers as Jainam Bhavsar, Purva Jayani, Tirth Shah and Advik Yadav, all 18 years old.

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White Mountains of New Hampshire (Dennis Symons) White Mountains of New Hampshire

Four NJ teens rescued after night falls on Franconia Ridge

New Hampshire Fish & Game said volunteers and a conservation officer hiked 4.2 miles and found the hikers more than three hours later. They were guided all night back to the trailhead.

"NH Fish & Game's response for this rescue was paid for with monies from the NH Hike Safe Card and the Search & Rescue Fund. No hunting, fishing, or trapping license fees are used for search and rescue missions in NH," the agency said.

NH Fish & Game on Monday did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's inquiry about how much the group would be billed.

Hikers in New Hampshire can purchase a Hike Safe card for $25 per person and $35 per family.

Those with the card do not have to repay search and rescue costs unless their actions are found to be reckless or grossly negligent.

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