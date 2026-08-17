🚨Two people drowned in separate incidents at Morris County lakes over the weekend

🚨Authorities have not released the names of the two Morris County victims

🚨The deaths follow four deaths in Ocean County waters this summer

New Jersey's deadly summer in the water was extended to include lakes when two paddle boarders drowned in Morris County lakes in separate incidents during the weekend.

A 24-year-old man on a paddleboard drowned at Tilcon Lake in Mount Olive after falling into the lake on Saturday while paddle boating with a group of adults, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll. No one in the group was able to reach him and called 911. His body was found on Sunday morning. Carroll did not disclose the identity of the man.

Paddle boarding is not permitted on the lake located in Allamuchy Mountain State Park. The lake is temporarily closed to all use until further notice, according to the park website.

A search for a paddle boater began Sunday afternoon at Hopatcong State Park in Roxbury when swimmers noticed a paddle board in the lake around 2 p.m. After several hours the State Police TEAMS unit found the body of the 41-year-old rider. Carroll said that the man was likely paddle boarding in an area of the lake not watched by lifeguards.

The names of the victims in both cases were not disclosed.

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Map shows locations of Hopatcong State Park and Tilcon Lake in Morris County (Google Maps) Map shows locations of Hopatcong State Park and Tilcon Lake in Morris County

Four deaths at the Jersey Shore

Four people have lost their lives in the water off Ocean County this summer.

In a crash on July 25, a 32-foot Boston Whaler carrying five people struck a channel marker in Barnegat Bay. Michael T. Bereheiko, 26, of Green Brook, was pronounced dead at a hospital, State Police said.

Two children died on July 19 when a motorboat driven by their grandfather crashed into a waterway marker in Barnegat Bay. Stephen Schneider, 63, of the Bayville section of Berkeley was "impaired by alcohol" while driving a 28-foot Tidewater Center Console. His grandchildren Mya Bella Golabek, 9, and Sigmund "Siggy" Paul Golabek, 7, were killed in the crash. His wife Laurie Schneider, 64, was also on board the boat.

NJ State Police Trooper Christopher Postorino said Schneider voluntarily surrendered on Friday and was charged with two counts of reckless vessel homicide/death by vessel, a second-degree charge, operating a vessel under the influence and reckless operation of a vessel. His detention hearing is Wednesday.

Gunnar Pearson, 28, of Barnegat, died after State Police said the boat he was riding in slammed into a day marker around 5:45 p.m. on May 25. Pearson and his girlfriend were thrown into the water. He was a member of the New Jersey National Guard and a graduate of Barnegat High School.

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