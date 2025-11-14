🔥 Somerset County teacher is accused of a disturbing harassment campaign targeting a teen already traumatized by a coach’s sex-crime case.

A Somerset County teacher, known as a devoted ally of a coach turned convicted sexual predator, is accused of waging a "relentless campaign” of harassment and slander against the man's teen victim.

Tracy Biondi, of Basking Ridge, has been charged with cyber-harassment and stalking for what investigators describe as an unnerving pattern of behavior earlier this year.

The 56-year-old Biondi has worked as a special services teacher at Bridgewater-Raritan Middle School.

School district officials did not immediately answer a request about Biondi’s employment status on Friday.

Background: NJ field hockey coach convicted of sex crime

Last winter, Brett Clay admitted that he tried to have sexual contact with a juvenile who he coached.

The 40-year-old South African native was convicted of fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact.

In February, Clay was sentenced to three years probation and was ordered to leave the U.S. after his visa expired.

After Clay’s sentencing, Biondi launched a “relentless campaign” to attack the victim of his advances, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Read More: Chester middle school teacher accused of sexual texts to teen

Teacher charged in Somerset County cyber-harassment case

The victim’s family was alerted by friends and neighbors that anonymous handwritten letters targeting the teen were being sent around to her friends, teammates and classmates.

These were harassing in nature and contained lewd, indecent, and obscene messages about the victim, police said.

In May, the victim's family contacted the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and an investigation was launched.

The victim’s friends were also contacted on social media, by an anonymous individual making similar harassing and disparaging statements, police said.

Investigators: Teacher targeted victim with obscene letters, messages

Detectives found that the social media messages were sent from an account linked to Biondi.

“The purpose of these meritless false statements was to harass and revictimize the victim. Biondi went so far as to call the juvenile victim a ‘liar’ despite knowing that Clay had admitted the allegations,” McDonald said.

Beyond teaching in Bridgewater, Biondi had ties to the local field hockey community and to Clay, and openly supported the disgraced coach after his arrest, police said.

Police: Teacher supported disgraced coach and attacked victim

On Thursday, Biondi was arrested and taken to Somerset County Jail, pending an initial court hearing.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation can contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Victim’s Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 or via the STOPit app.

Tips can also be shared through Somerset County Communications Center at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office website.

Coach sexted NJ teen, offered to pay for videos of sex acts

At the time of his arrest last year, Clay was living in Flemington and worked as a travel field hockey coach for a private program based in the Flanders area of Mount Olive.

The victim, then 17, said that between late 2023 and early 2024, Clay sent her numerous messages of a sexual nature and offered to send her money in exchange for sexual content.

He had offered the player $1,000 to film herself in sexual acts, NJ.com previously reported, citing an affidavit of probable cause.

“I regret my actions. Stupidity is the best I can put it down to. And I don’t play victim in anything that I’ve lost in terms of reputation, career. All of that. I accept that I give it up,” Clay said during his sentencing hearing, as reported by FemaleAthleteNews.

He now faces new allegations in South Africa of sexual predator behavior in the years before his time in the U.S., MSN reported.

