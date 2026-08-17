As much as we love and will defend it with our whole chest, we all have pet peeves when it comes to the Jersey shore.

Whether it’s the people who set up way too close to you when there’s plenty of room elsewhere, the people who take it upon themselves to feed the seagulls, or the group who decides that everyone else wants to hear their music, the list could go on.

There’s one group of people who should top the list, and a new study has revealed which beaches a lot of them are going to.

The beach litterers

Photo by Sebastian Latorre on Unsplash Photo by Sebastian Latorre on Unsplash

I don’t know why people think it’s okay to just toss their empty water bottles, cigarettes, food wrappers, even used diapers in the sand when there are typically trash cans readily available.

Even if there aren’t, you chose to go to the beach, have some personal responsibility. The sand is not a trash can.

I digress, back to how the filthiest beaches in the Garden State were identified.

The company Just Bottle gathered information from TripAdvisor reviews in order to determine which New Jersey beaches had the highest frequency of cleanliness and litter mentions in visitor reviews relative to their total review volume.

All of our beaches listed on Tripadvisor had their reviews scraped for keywords such as 'trash,' 'dirty,' 'smelly,' 'cigarette butts,' and 'filthy.

Where are New Jersey's most disgusting beaches?

Hannah Beier, Getty Images Hannah Beier, Getty Images

These were our top offenders:

3️⃣ Wildwood Beach

2️⃣ Gunnison Beach

1️⃣ Keansburg Beach

A note to anyone going to these beaches before the summer is up (or any beach at any time of year, for that matter) remember to clean up after yourselves and not potentially ruin another person’s day because you’re a slob.

Didn’t think I had to write that one down.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

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