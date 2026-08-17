Ugly Dumpling expands across New Jersey with three new locations planned
Ugly Dumpling, the modern Asian fast-casual restaurant, is continuing to expand in the Garden State, which is fabulous news for anyone craving a noodle bowl or handcrafted soup dumplings (called Xiao Long Bao).
In addition to the four locations already up and running, three more restaurants will be coming to New Jersey, with one set to open at the end of the month.
Ugly Dumpling will open in Delran on Aug. 26, 2026
Known for taking timeless classics and making them unique with a contemporary spin, they are known for their authentic dim sum, wok-fired noodles, rice dishes, fresh vegetables, and shareable favorites.
Don’t forget about their wok dishes, craft cocktails, bubble tea, and stir-fried noodles.
According to their website,
Whether you’re visiting for lunch, dinner, happy hour, or a special occasion, Ugly Dumpling delivers fresh ingredients, unforgettable flavors, and a vibrant atmosphere that keeps guests coming back.
Residents of Delran should start working up an appetite now.
The new Ugly Dumpling will be located at 4000 US-130 in Delran, NJ.
The chain is already open in Edison, Linden, Holmdel, and Morris Plains, NJ.
Two other locations are “coming soon” to Springfield and Clifton, but no dates have been given yet. Stay up to date by visiting their website.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.