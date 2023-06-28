NJ residents among the most worried about inflation in America

💵 Worried about inflation? Join the club

💵 Many residents of NJ admit they’re very concerned about price hikes

💵 There are ways to help calm yourself down

Are you always thinking about making ends meet?

Inflation is now down to 4.9% after topping 9% last June, but a lot of Garden State residents are still quite worried about how much prices are rising.

A new analysis finds 51% of New Jersey residents are very stressed financially, that’s the 7th highest percentage (tied with Georgia) of any state in the nation.

The USA Today Blueprint analysis finds only 4% of people believe rising prices have not added any additional financial stress to their lives.

man in bed eyes opened suffering insomnia and sleep disorder OcusFocus loading...

A lot of people are very stressed

Across the nation, 47% of Americans say price increases have caused them to feel “very stressed” about their financial situation.

The state with the highest level of stress about rising prices is Mississippi, where 57% of residents feel very stressed about inflation.

About 35% of people living in Vermont are very stressed about prices, the lowest percentage of any state in the nation.

AaronAmat AaronAmat loading...

Financial stress by age

The report finds:

— 53% of those between the ages of 40 and 54 report being very stressed out by price increases

— 51% of those between 25 and 39 are very stressed out by price increases

— 47% of those between the ages of 55 and 64 are very stressed out

— 42% of those 18 to 24 are very stressed out by price hikes

— 36% of those 65 and older report being very stressed out by price increases

Education

— 59% of Hispanics say they’re very stressed out by price increases, while 55% of Blacks also feel very stressed by price hikes. 42% of Whites and 40% of Asians say they are very stressed out by inflation

— The analysis finds those with lower education levels are more stressed by price hikes than those with more education. 63% of people with no high school degree report being very stressed while 31% of those with a college degree say they are stressed out by rising prices.

Kids

— 53% of adults with children in the household report being very stressed by price hikes, while 42% of adults with no kids report a similar level of stress.

To deal with financial stress the report recommends

• Reducing your credit card debt

• Increasing your savings

• Plan for the long term

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

UPDATED: All the stores where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, since the first NJ adult recreational sales in April 2022.

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in New Jersey from Project FeederWatch.