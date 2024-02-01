Scams and data breaches hitting NJ hard — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

Canva Canva loading...

If you've checked this site before, do it again.

Every day, new records are added to New Jersey's unclaimed property database.

As of today, the Garden State is safeguarding about $6.3 billion in unclaimed money and property — and officials want the rightful owners to come forward.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Atlantic City Electric said there was an uptick in fraud attempts targeting customers since October 2023, and is urging customers to be on the lookout for imposters using energy-related scams to steal money, especially over the phone.

The utility, along with its sister utilities Delmarva Power and Pepco announced there were 2,200 reports of scam attempts in 2023, with an 11 percent success rate, up from 10 percent a year ago.

Shopping Carts / Supermarket Carriages Canva loading...

BAYONNE — A Middlesex County man has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a 64-year-old man with one leg outside a supermarket in early January.

Oswaldo Gonzalez-Varon, 54, of North Brunswick, has been charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Bayonne police.

Response to a fatal incident at the the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center in Lakewood 1/31/24 Response to a fatal incident at the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center in Lakewood 1/31/24 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

LAKEWOOD — One person died following an incident at the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center Wednesday morning.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said officers responded around 10:15 a.m. to the facility on Towbin Avenue in Lakewood to a report that an employee died while working around a large dumpster. The identity of the worker was not disclosed.

FBI FBI loading...

The Newark office of the FBI currently lists more than two-dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’

Their crimes range from kidnapping, cyber-crime, espionage and terrorism.

These are the six most wanted violent fugitives.

NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot More than three years later, roughly 40 people from New Jersey or with NJ ties have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander

Ranking the Richest Counties in New Jersey This is a list of the median household incomes in all 21 New Jersey counties from poorest to richest. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.