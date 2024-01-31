🚨 The FBI is seeking half a dozen violent fugitives in New Jersey

🚨 If you see them, do not approach — Call police

🚨 All are considered armed and extremely dangerous

The Newark office of the FBI currently lists more than two-dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’

Their crimes range from kidnapping, cyber-crime, espionage and terrorism.

These are the six most wanted violent fugitives.

If you see any of them, the FBI says you should call 911 and do not approach them.

All but one are wanted for murder. All of them are considered armed and dangerous.

Andre J. Fleurentin: Murder

FBI FBI loading...

According to the FBI, Andre J. Fleurentin is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man on October 1, 1992, in Union County, New Jersey.

On that date, Fleurentin and others had gathered in front of a residence when a man approached the group. It is alleged that the man and Fleurentin had a brief discussion, after which Fleurentin pulled a gun from his jacket and shot and killed the man.

He also allegedly then began shooting at everyone else in the area, striking two more individuals. Fleurentin then allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Fleurentin is wanted on murder changes.

Diego Alfonso De Leon Mejia: Murder

FBI FBI loading...

According to the FBI, Diego Alfonso De Leon Mejia is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of another man at a gas station in Paterson, New Jersey, on May 16, 2019.

The victim was shot and killed.

A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court, District of New Jersey, on March 18, 2021, after De Leon Mejia was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on murder charges.

Dennis M. Cunningham: Murder

FBI FBI loading...

Dennis M. Cunningham, a convicted felon, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a man in Irvington, New Jersey, on May 12, 2017.

On September 8, 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Cunningham after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on murder charges.

Cunningham has ties to Irvington and Newark, New Jersey, and Easton, Pennsylvania.

Kofi Edwards: Armed Robbery

FBI FBI loading...

According to the FBI, Kofi Edwards is wanted for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of a restaurant in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

On March 17, 2009, Edwards and others allegedly entered the establishment and, at gunpoint, tied up three individuals and robbed the establishment of a large sum of money.

On August 6, 2012, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Edwards after he was charged with Armed Robbery and Use of a Firearm.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Kofi Edwards.

Wilfredo Rodriguez: Murder

FBI FBI loading...

According to the FBI, Wilfredo Rodriguez is wanted for his involvement in the murder of a male relative. On June 7, 1983, Rodriguez allegedly stabbed the man seventeen times in Irvington, New Jersey, after the two had an argument.

Rodriguez was subsequently arrested for this crime, stood trial, was found guilty of murder, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Rodriguez was released on bail pending appeal of his conviction but, when the appeal was denied, Rodriguez failed to surrender for confinement.

Rodriguez is known to have a violent temper and has been known to possess a knife in the past.

Francisco Martinez: Murder

FBI FBI loading...

According to the FBI, Francisco Martinez is wanted for allegedly shooting to death his employer in Passaic on September 14, 2001.

The victim was shot execution-style in the basement of the building in which they both worked.

The two men had allegedly been arguing that day after the victim confronted Martinez about his possible involvement in both a fire which was set at the business in August of 2001, as well as the ongoing theft of textile materials from the business.

A federal arrest warrant charges Martinez with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on murder and other charges.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Francisco Martinez.

Martinez is balding and usually wears baseball caps. He has permanent resident status in the United States. Martinez has ties to Ecuador, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

He may be traveling throughout South America.

