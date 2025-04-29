Scam marriages for undocumented, NJ woman charged — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

A 45-year-old man, formerly of Morristown, will serve a lengthy prison term for repeatedly raping an 8-year-old child.

Alexander Masariego-Flores was sentenced on Friday to 46 years and must serve at least 39 years before becoming eligible for parole.

He was previously convicted by a Morris County petit jury of three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts each of second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The trial lasted just three days in December.

Over a year earlier in September 2023, Morristown Police received a referral regarding the sexual abuse of a child.

Local police and members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit found that Masariego-Flores sexually abused the young victim multiple times between February and September 2023 at a home in Morristown.

At least once, he sexually abused the child n in front of another child.

One of the biggest stories to come from the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay was that of Shedeur Sanders, quarterback for the University of Colorado and son of NFL Pro Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Highly-rated Sanders entered the draft surrounded by buzz, after a record-breaking college career.

But as round after round passed, Sanders remained unclaimed by any of the National Football League's 32 teams. A surprising twist, given his high profile and college success.

Finally, in the fifth round, the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders as the 144th overall pick.

Unfortunately, not every draft moment was golden. During the long wait, Sanders received a phone call from someone pretending to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

"We're going to take you with our next pick right here, man. But you're going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that."

It was later discovered the fake phone call was orchestrated by Jax Ulbrich, son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

If the name Jeff Ulbrich rings a bell, it may be because he spent three years with the New York Jets, hired as defensive coordinator in 2021. Ulbrich then became interim head coach for the majority of the 2024-25 season, after Robert Saleh was fired.

Jax Ulbrich played a year of varsity football for Chatham High School during his senior year, reportedly to high acclaim.

As the Jones Road Wildfire continues to be contained in Ocean County, ideal conditions for wildfires slowly led to at least three additional fires sparking up Sunday.

The Forest Fire Service says the Jones Road fire has burned nearly 24 square miles (15,300 acres) and is 65% contained as of Sunday afternoon. Very little significant rainfall fell in the are on Friday night and Saturday but even if if there was more rainfall it wouldn't have made much of a difference.

"The Pine Barrens are extremely non-flashy when it comes to flooding due to the extremely porous sandy soils. Its actually part of why they burn so easily. They dry out so quickly because the water just sinks quickly into and through them," lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office Ray Martins said.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday opened a weeklong celebration of Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office by focusing on his border crackdown, an area of relative strength for the president at a time when there are red flags for him in the latest round of polling.

Yard signs with mugshots of immigrants who have been accused of crimes like rape and murder were posted across the White House lawn, positioned so they would be in the background of television broadcasts outside the West Wing. Tom Homan, Trump’s top border adviser, told reporters there has been “unprecedented success” on the border effort and “we’re going to keep doing it, full speed ahead.”

Four women are charged with arranging sham marriages to allow undocumented immigrants to collect legal benefits.

Among those charged are Shawnta Hopper, 33, of Sicklerville and three women from New York City.

According to federal prosecutors, Hopper and the others arranged marriages for undocumented individuals so they could remain in the United States and collect government benefits. The bogus spouses were paid for wedding vows.

U.S. Attorney Kelly Hayes said in a statement the illegal-marriage scheme "compromises the integrity of our immigration system."

All four women were indicted by a federal grand jury seated in Maryland.

