A 45-year-old man, formerly of Morristown, will serve a lengthy prison term for repeatedly raping an 8-year-old child.

Alexander Masariego-Flores was sentenced on Friday to 46 years and must serve at least 39 years before becoming eligible for parole.

He was previously convicted by a Morris County petit jury of three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts each of second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The trial lasted just three days in December.

Over a year earlier in September 2023, Morristown Police received a referral regarding the sexual abuse of a child.

Local police and members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit found that Masariego-Flores sexually abused the young victim multiple times between February and September 2023 at a home in Morristown.

At least once, he sexually abused the child n in front of another child.

Upon his release from prison, Masariego-Flores would be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

He would also remain on parole supervision for the rest of his life.

Masariego-Flores was banned from contact with the victim and the victim’s family.

