NJ man, 45, found guilty of multiple sexual assaults of girl

MORRISTOWN — A former Morristown resident is in custody for his inappropriate treatment of a minor that spanned over multiple months.

A jury on Dec. 6 found Alexander Masariego-Flores, 45, guilty of sexual offenses stemming from his repeated sexual abuse of a Morristown child, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. The months-long interactions at her house happened between Feb. 2023 and Sept. 2023.

The prosecutor’s office never mentioned the relationship between the female child the now 45 year old.

The Morristown Police Department first received the news on Sept. 16, 2023. The combined investigation launched with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit also found on one occasion the sexual abuse happened in the presence of another minor.

Masariego-Flores has been found guilty of three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He’s currently in custody with his sentencing set for Feb. 21, 2025.

“At sentencing, the Aggravated Sexual Assault convictions will be subject to the provisions of the Jessica Lunsford Act, which makes the defendant ineligible for parole for at least twenty-five years, and the Sexual Assault convictions will be subject to the provisions of the No Early Release Act (NERA), which makes the defendant ineligible for parole until he has served 85% of the sentence imposed,” the prosecutor’s office says in the release. He will then have to register as a sex offender and have parole supervision for life.

