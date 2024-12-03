NJ mom’s cam caught boyfriend, 43, raping her 5-year-old child

⚫ Happened December 2022

⚫ Sentencing happened this week

⚫ Child's mother other found out

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man will be behind bars for over two decades because of disturbing actions in 2022.

Oscar Oberlino Gomez Miralda, 43, was sentenced this week to 25 years in state prison for the first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl. He must also serve seven years in prison for endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct.

Oscar Oberlino Gomez Miralda mugshot Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office loading...

Before any option for parole, because of the Jessica Lunsford Act, Gomez Miralda must serve 25 years. He will then have to register as a sex offender and have parole supervision for life.

In June, a jury in Atlantic County decided Gomez Miralda committed an "act of sexual penetration” in December 2022.

The man was in a relationship with the child’s mother and they lived together in Atlantic City.

SEE ALSO: Cash reward offered if you can solve this NJ business burglary

The assault was caught on video by a camera phone used to keep an eye on the child's bedroom, according to authorities.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman