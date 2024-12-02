⚫ Happened Thursday

⚫ Two people involved

⚫ Still looking for the pair

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County business owner is looking for answers after a Thanksgiving Day burglary, and he’s willing to fork out some cash.

Xtreme Machines on State Highway 33 in Millstone was burglarized around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and owner Mike Resciniti found out through a Ring notification.

“Before I fell asleep, I was alerted by one of the cameras that there was motion. I saw sparks flying. I jumped out of bed and called the police,” Resciniti said to News 12 New Jersey.

Two people arrived in a yellow off-road vehicle and got access to the fenced-in back lot. The pair were able to steal a 2025 Can-Am Maverick R before heading westbound on State Highway 33, New Jersey State Police said to New Jersey 101.5. No suspect descriptions were provided.

“By using an off-road vehicle, there's no license plate attached to that. And, they have the ability to not only use the roads, but use the trail system also around here and go through the woods,” Resciniti said to News 12 New Jersey.

Xtreme Machines lists the stolen item as being worth over $40,000.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest will be rewarded $5,000, according to Xtreme Machines’ Facebook post.

