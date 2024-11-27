Is it you? One NJ resident is over $1.3 million dollars richer

💲 Winning ticket sold in Freehold

💲 Price is over $1 million

💲 Will we ever know the winner?

FREEHOLD — One New Jersey resident has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, but they may not realize it yet!

Someone bought a lucky “Jersey Cash 5” ticket at the Route 9 Wawa in Freehold, according to New Jersey Lottery. Monday’s ticket matched all numbers to win over $1.3 million.

The winning numbers: 3, 19, 24, 27 and 39 and the XTRA number was 3; the Bullseye number was 39.

“Nobody has claimed the ticket as of this morning. The winner does have up to 12 months to file the claim,” New Jersey Lottery said to New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday.

We may never know the identity of the winner, however. New Jersey law gives winners choices as they have the right to stay anonymous.

“It is very rare when we have a winner who is willing to go public,” NJ Lottery said.

The Route 9 Wawa will get a bonus check worth $2,000 for selling this ticket.

Lucky county

The Nov. 25 ticket was the second consecutive “Cash 5” jackpot, according to New Jersey Lottery. The Nov. 16 winning ticket came from Oakhurst, amounting to $685,092.

