ATLANTIC CITY — A Monmouth County woman walked into Ocean Casino Resort with $25 and walked out with tens of thousands more.

Luz Bagley, of Cream Ridge, was on a weekend trip with her husband when she hit the Grand Jackpot — over a quarter million dollars, according to DKC Senior VP Anna Feiner on behalf of Ocean Casino Resort.

Bagley tested her luck on Dragon Link Panda Magic and left the casino with an extra $227,825 in her wallet.

Luck at Ocean

A similar outcome happened just a few months ago at Ocean Casino Resort, but an even bigger cash prize was handed out.

This time, the September visitor turned her $20 bill into a whopping almost $1.5 million!

New Jersey 101.5’s September reporting doesn’t share the Morris County woman’s identity, but her winnings totaled closer to $1.46 million.

This woman also played a digital slot machine: Dollar Storm.

"The jackpot marks one of the most significant payouts in the casino's history," a spokesperson for Ocean said in New Jersey 101.5’s September article.

