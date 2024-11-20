⚫ List ranks the top cities in the U.S. to retire in

Are you nearing retirement age? Are you overwhelmed with the thought of where to spend your later years?

U.S. News & World Report is here to help and is taking out some of the guesswork with its Best Places to Retire list for 2025. The list highlights 150 U.S. cities, looking at overall happiness for residents, health care, tax rates, housing affordability and more.

About 3,500 people nationwide were surveyed to determine the weight of the six indexes for the overall ranking:

Happiness index – 27%

Affordability Index – 25%

Health Care Quality Index – 15%

Retiree Taxes Index – 13%

Desirability Index – 12%

Job Market Index – 8%

New Jersey got one mention from the 2025 list.

Out of 150 cities, New Jersey's capital, Trenton, came in at 143. Trenton got an overall score of five point seven out of 10. The city also received a score of five when it comes to housing affordability and a three point seven in the health care index.

“Trenton’s location makes it convenient to New York City; Philadelphia; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and the Jersey Shore. The abundance of major highways and local roadways allows for a smooth flow of traffic. The region is economically diverse. Trenton itself has a high poverty rate, but surrounding towns, including Princeton, are more affluent,” U.S. News & World Report says.

They describe living in Trenton as “fairly affordable,” pointing to the 2024 median home price of $126,712, which is below the nationwide average of $281,900.

Never bored

“There are multiple options for nightlife throughout the Trenton area. Those who like to drink locally can visit Working Dog Winery, Hopewell Valley Vineyards or River Horse Brewing Company. Cure Insurance Arena hosts concerts, comedy acts and other events, while Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College and Princeton Summer Theater feature plays and other live performances,” U.S. News & World Report says.

The city’s proximity to nature also got it on the map. Mercer Meadows, Lawrence Hopewell Trail, Mercer County Park and D&R Canal Street Park are all outdoor recreation options near Trenton.

Crime

Crime rates for murder and property crime are part of the outlet’s happiness index, and it’s measured per 100,000 people using the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports.

The crime rates in 2022, mentioned by U.S. News & World Report, find Trenton had a higher-than-average crime rate for violent crime, while it was lower than average for property crime.

Top 5

5 - Boise, ID

4 - Sarasota, FL

3 - New York City, NY

2 - Virginia Beach, VA

1 - Naples, FL

Bottom 5

146 - New Orleans, LA

147 - Detroit, MI

148 - New Haven, CT

149 - Hartford, CT

150 - San Juan, PR

