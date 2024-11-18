People in NJ are warned not to visit these dangerous places

🌎What to know before you go

Luckily in New Jersey, we're surrounded by options for international travel, whether you choose Newark, Queens, Philadelphia, Atlantic City or the Lehigh Valley.

Before finalizing these bucket list trips, however, homework needs to be done to see if the timing is right to travel to certain destinations without overlooking personal safety.

The U.S. Department of State has taken out the guesswork through its travel advisories list, which includes places in its "do not travel" category. Explanations are given for each advisory, and periodic reviews and updates are mentioned.

As of October 2024, places like Belarus, Burma, Haiti and Iran are classified as "level 4" — the "do not travel" places. The more extensive list can be found here as well as below.

The latest "level 4" travel advisory mentions Ukraine — last updated Nov. 14. The reason: Russia's war against Ukraine.

"The Department of State continues to advise U.S. citizens to not travel to frontline regions of Ukraine and areas along Ukraine’s border with Belarus due to presence of Russian and Belarusian military and security forces on the Belarusian side of the border, proximity to active ground combat, frequent shelling, missile and drone attacks on populated areas and civilian infrastructure, and limitations on the Embassy’s ability to provide assistance to U.S. citizens in those areas," the advisory says.

Explanation of travel advisories:

Level 4 - Do not travel

Chance for life-threatening risks

U.S. may not be able to help if in trouble

Do no visit, leave there as soon as possible

Set up a will, leave DNA for loved ones (if choosing to go)

Reviewed at least every six months

Level 3 - Reconsider Travel

Experts say to reassess

Serious risks to security and safety

Reviewed at least every six months

Level 2 - Exercise increased caution

Be aware of heightened risks to safety

Level 1 - Exercise normal precautions

Some risk comes with any global travel

High-risk areas

Simply put, the tiered system exists for your safety. If you bypass the expert advice, you're traveling at your own risk and should set up a will.

"You are subject to the local laws of the country you are visiting. If you violate that country’s laws, you could be arrested and prosecuted, even if your actions would not have been against the law in the United States," the U.S. Department on State says on its website.

In some situations, even in emergencies, the department warns of limitations or no ability to provide assistance in these areas.

