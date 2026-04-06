We talk a big game about having the best of both worlds here in New Jersey. We have both the shore and the mountains! You hear it all the time.

If you’re in the mood for the sound of the surf, the smell of the salt air, the relaxation of tanning, or the excitement of jet skiing, the Jersey Shore has it all.

Then again, if you want to commune with nature, go for a healthy, refreshing hike and be surrounded by natural beauty, you have the mountains and state parks.

According to a study that was put out, just keep telling yourself that.

Hiking trail Photo by Gigi F. on Unsplash loading...

Turns out New Jersey ranks near the bottom of the list.

The new study by RVezy, an RV rental marketplace, ranked 48 states for which there was available data based on outdoor accessibility. According to a press release, they looked at things like the number of trails, parks, water access, and public land per capita, etcetera, and all were weighted to reflect both variety and ease of access.

Not that we don’t have options here, but of the 48 states studied, New Jersey ranked an abysmal 46th.

Ouch.

Camping outdoors Photo by Scott Goodwill on Unsplash loading...

The specifics

Specifically, we were 46th for hiking trails (7.6 per 100k people compared to #1 Wyoming’s 299.7 per 100k people), 47th for state parks (0.3 per 100k people vs. #1 Vermont’s 8.6 per 100k people), and 45th for campgrounds (0.1 per 100k people, unlike #1 Ohio’s 62 per 100k people).

The states that ranked even worse than us for being ‘outdoorsy’ were Alabama and Louisiana.

The states that ranked the best were Wyoming, Vermont, and Montana.

Fine. Just look at beaches and nothing else, and we'll kick all their butts!