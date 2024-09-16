NJ woman turns $20 into $1.5 million at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY — It's not easy to turn 20 bucks into nearly $1.5 million in just seconds.

But a lucky player at Ocean Casino Resort managed to do exactly that over the weekend.

The resort announced the jackpot hit on social media on Sunday. The prize was won at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The big winner was a woman from Morris County. She turned a $20 bet on Dollar Storm, a digital slot machine, into about $1.46 million.

SEE ALSO: Banking giant announces impressive minimum wage

"The jackpot marks one of the most significant payouts in the casino's history," a spokesperson for Ocean said.

The Dollar Storm slot includes a "wide-area progressive" feature. With it, the jackpot increases each time a bet is placed across a network of similar slots across the country.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects Let's take a walk down a very groovy memory lane and ponder some of the things that made life easy, fun and undeniably cool in the '70s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz