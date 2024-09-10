Need a job in NJ? Banking giant announces impressive minimum wage
⚫ For the fifth straight year, a bank's minimum wage has increased by a dollar
⚫ Part-time workers are impacted by the change as well
⚫ New Jersey's minimum hourly wage is around $15
With a goal of hitting an hourly minimum wage of $25 next year, a financial institution has announced that its minimum hourly pay is increasing by a dollar, effective Tuesday.
Bank of America said its minimum hourly wage is now $24, up from $23.
Now the full-time salary for starting employees in the U.S. is approaching $50,000. The change applies to part-time workers as well.
SEE ALSO: Will the SALT cap expire? What that means for you
Bank of America, based in North Carolina, has increased the minimum hourly pay from $15 to $24 over the last year seven years.
“Providing a competitive minimum wage is core to being a great place to work -- and I am
proud that Bank of America is leading by example,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer.
Bank of America wants to pay its workers a minimum hourly wage of $25 in 2025.
Bank of America has 186 financial centers in New Jersey, a spokesperson said. The company has 10,000 employees in the Garden State.
As part of law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019, New Jersey's minimum wage increased to $15.13 per hour in January. The statewide minimum wage can continue to increase, as New Jersey is one of several states that tie minimum wage to inflation.
