Good news for anyone in Ocean County who tends to have a hankering for Korean food. A fast-casual dining experience is coming to your part of the state.

SFC Seoul Fried Chicken is opening another NJ location

“Get ready, Jersey Shore. The taste of SFC Seoul fried chicken is coming,” the chain posted on social media.

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Inspired by the street food culture of Seoul, South Korea, SFC Seoul Friend Chicken has been serving New Jersey with authentic Korean food for years, with plans to expand to other states.

They’re known for Korean fried chicken, sandwiches, sliders served on a brioche bun, chicken wings and tender boxes, loaded fries, and rice bowls.

SFC’s chicken is 100% certified Halal, served fresh and never frozen.

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Their sides include tater tots, dumplings, K-jun fries, mozzarella sticks, and buttermilk cornbread.

Customize your fried chicken with SFC’s signature sauces, including mango habanero, hot honey garlic, Seoul buffalo, creamy wasabi pepper, hickory BBQ, and sweet golden mustard to name a few.

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Where is the new SFC Seoul Fried Chicken?

The store will be opening on Rt 37 in Toms River. While no specific date has been set, you can expect it to start frying sometime in summer 2026, according to SFC’s Instagram post.

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Their flagship restaurant is located at 561 Rt 1 South in Edison, NJ.

SFC Seoul Fried Chicken has several other Garden State spots:

🍗 2017 NJ-27 Somerset, NJ

🍗 600 W. Union Ave. Bound Brook, NJ

🍗 215 Main St. Hackensack, NJ

They are open daily from 11:30 a.m. through 9:30 p.m..

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What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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