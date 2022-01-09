Rutgers police urge caution after New Brunswick, NJ home invasion

NEW BRUNSWICK — A home invasion on Friday night involved three victims “affiliated” with Rutgers University, according to police at the New Brunswick campus.

Just before midnight at a residence near the intersection of Hamilton Street and Louis Street, two people wearing ski masks knocked on the home’s door and forced their way inside when someone answered, police said.

The home was ransacked and undisclosed personal property was stolen.

While the victims were verbally threatened, no one was physically hurt during the incident.

The New Brunswick Police Department asked for anyone with information or who might have been in the area at the time of the home invasion to contact the NBPD’s Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.

The Rutgers University Police Department also reminded campus-area residents of "reasonable safety precautions," including:

• Stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around you

• Report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately

• Only allow in people who are familiar to you, guests should be escorted

• Avoid isolated or dark areas

• Walk in groups when traveling during late night hours.

In order to request a security escort, students faculty and staff can contact the Rutgers University police communications center at 732-932-7211.

